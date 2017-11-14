Take Alexa for a spin in your car with the Muse from Speak Music

It’s not just inconvenient to be fiddling with your radio while you’re driving — it’s unsafe, too. So rather than attempting to use your hands to change the tunes as you’re making your way down the highway, just use your voice instead. With Speak Music’s new product, Muse, you can bring Amazon Alexa into any car.

The small Bluetooth accessory pairs with your Apple or Android smartphone, giving you access to Alexa and a whole host of streaming audio entertainment. Thanks to its hands-free wake word detection, drivers need only to say “Alexa” in order to make use of all the virtual assistant’s various functions from behind the wheel. Whether you want to listen to a new album, a podcast, or order a pizza to arrive by the time you’re pulling into your driveway, Muse can help.

Muse gives drivers control not only of their newly smartened cars, but also their smart homes. You can close your garage door and set your security system as you pull away from your house, or make sure that the temperature is set to an ideal temperature when you come home. You can also take care of mundane tasks, like checking the weather, stock prices, and crossing action items off your to-do list while you’re driving. Muse can be connected to a variety of car stereo systems by way of Bluetooth, USB, or auxiliary inputs, and can also leverage your car’s built-in multimedia system to skip songs using steering wheel controls, or display “Now Playing Information” provided by Alexa like album art. And if you need to make a call, Muse boasts Bluetooth calling through the car stereo.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Muse with Amazon Alexa to cars,” said Zak Mandhro, co-Founder and chief technology officer of Speak Music. “The fusion of innovative hardware, voice technology and artificial intelligence has enabled us to deliver the ultimate voice experience for the car — bringing entertainment, productivity, utility, and safety to the drive.”

You can now preorder the Muse and all of its accompanying Amazon Alex capabilities from Indiegogo for the early bird price of $25, 50 percent off its retail price. Delivery is anticipated for December 2017.