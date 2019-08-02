Cars

How to install Alexa in your car

These vehicle accessories will make Alexa your new ride-or-die

Alina Bradford
By

Alexa can do just about anything, from making a reservation at your favorite restaurant to ordering a pizza. These powers aren’t just meant for home life, either. You can take Alexa’s awesome digital assistant powers on the road with you by installing her in your car. There are two ways of doing this. First, you can get a car that already has Alexa capabilities. The Audi e-tron electric SUVvarious Ford models since 2016, most newer Lexus models, and many Lincoln and Toyota models, for example, have Alexa built-in to their smart display features. If you’re not in the market for a new car and yours doesn’t currently have Alexa, a second option is available. You can purchase an accessory that allows you to use Alexa in your car. Here’s a look at accessories that do just that.

Muse

muse speak music brings alexa to your car dash activation

Speak Music’s Muse is one of the first Alexa car accessories to hit the market. All you do is connect the small device to your iPhone or Android phone using Bluetooth. From there, you can use all of Alexa’s regular functions. You can also control your car’s auto functions, like skipping songs and boosting volume by connecting to the car’s display through Bluetooth, USB, or auxiliary inputs. Though there isn’t any official word, it looks like the Muse may be discontinued in the near future, so you may want to take that into consideration before making a purchase.

Roav Viva Pro

how to install alexa in your car roav viva proThe Roav Viva Pro gives you Alexa, remote calling and a charging station for your phone, all in one. It also has a convenient mute button that turns off the device’s mic. To get started, you plug Viva Pro into your car’s cigarette lighter, then connect it to your phone using Bluetooth, Android Auto, Carplay, AUX-Out, or FM transmission.

Echo Auto

amazon event takeaways echo auto press

Amazon has come out with its own answer to Alexa auto accessories with the Echo Auto. The boxy device plugs into your car’s USB port or lighter, then you use the Alexa app to set it up. The device allows you to use all of Alexa’s regular functions, including hands-free calling, and has a mute button for the mic. Availability for the Echo Auto is currently limited to certain Amazon customers by invitation, though it may open up to everyone else soon.

Garmin Speak

how to install alexa in your car garmin speak

Garmin Speak stands out among other Alexa car devices for two reasons. First, it has a display that shows turn-by-turn navigation, which is super handy for the directionally impaired. Second, it mounts to your car’s window, so it doesn’t clutter up your dash. It connects to your phone through Bluetooth and its own app and gives you access to all of Alexa’s features.

