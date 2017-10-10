The Nvidia Pegasus system may turn robotaxis into a reality

Why it matters to you Robotaxis may seem like a far-off dream, but with Nvidia's new A.I. system, they could be much closer than previously anticipated.

Your taxi driver may be of the cyborg variety sooner than you think. On October 10, Nvidia announced the world’s “first artificial intelligence computer designed to drive fully autonomous robotaxis.” Meet Pegasus, a new system that makes use of the Nvidia Drive PX A.I. computing platform to work alongside Level 5 driverless vehicles, which is to say, fully automated cars. Promising to deliver 320 trillion operations per second, this may just be the system we need to enter a driverless future — insofar as taxis are concerned.

As per Nvidia, Pegasus will allow for vehicles without steering wheels, pedals, or mirrors to take to the streets. But before you cringe at the thought of cars without safety features, know that Nvidia’s new system is powered by four high-performance A.I. processors that bring together two of the company’s newest system-on-chip processors. Moreover, Pegasus is said to be designed for ASIL D certification, which is the auto industry’s highest safety level. And despite all this functionality, the entire system is said to fit on a computer the size of a license plate, which could cut down significantly on energy consumption and cost.

“Millions of hours of lost time will be recaptured by drivers as they work, play, eat, or sleep on their daily commutes,” Nvidia noted in a statement. “And countless lives will be saved by vehicles that are never fatigued, impaired, or distracted — increasing road safety, reducing congestion, and freeing up valuable land currently used for parking lots.”

Nvidia is already working with 225 partners to develop the new platform, and 25 of these folks are said to be developing fully autonomous robotaxis.