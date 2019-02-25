Digital Trends
Cars

Qualcomm draws a road map to the self-driving car of the future

Jeremy Kaplan
By

qualcomm connected car reference platform qca6696Ultra-high definition video. GPS that’s even more precise than GPS. Massively multiplayer online gaming. 5G connectivity. All the buzzwords that define modern technology? Qualcomm has a single chip for it — designed for your car.

On Tuesday, Qualcomm unveiled its second-generation Connected Car Reference Platform and the QCA6696 chip, which brings next-gen Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to automobiles and enables an enormous array of technologies that promise to bridge the gap between the ordinary cars of today and the self-driving entertainment centers of the future. And at the center of all of those technologies is the new Wi-Fi 6 standard and — you guessed it — 5G cellular connectivity.

“We believe our new Snapdragon Automotive Platforms will help launch the connected vehicle into the 5G era, offering multi-Gigabit low latency speeds, lane-level navigation accuracy, and an integrated and comprehensive C-V2X solution for increased road safety for cars and transportation infrastructure,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president of product management for Qualcomm. “With these new wireless solutions, we are excited to support our automaker, Tier-1 and roadside infrastructure customers as they develop faster, safer, and differentiated products for the next-generation of the connected car.”

Sure, Wi-Fi 6 promises faster throughputs, better battery life, and lower latencies. And 5G makes similar promises. But it’s the features beyond the mere network speed that may really enhance tomorrow’s cars. For one thing, there’s the “lane-level navigation” Duggal mentions. You see, Qualcomm has spent years working on a more precise form of positioning than GPS. Modern GPS is generally accurate to within a few feet, which is fine when you’re studying a map and need to know that a turn is coming up, but hardly good enough to keep a vehicle in the correct lane on the highway.

To improve it, Qualcomm leaned on its existing patent portfolio; it merges data from existing GNSS satellites (including GPS, Europe’s Galileo, Russia’s GLONASS, and more) with something called VEPP, or vision enhanced precise positioning. In essence, Qualcomm is using imagery from existing video cameras to pinpoint a car’s precise location. Self-driving cars will also need to communicate with each other — and with stop signs, traffic lights, and all sorts of traffic infrastructure. Qualcomm argues that CV2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) communication will fill that need. And it’s baked into the Reference Platform, of course.

“The cost to go do this is not astronomical,” Duggal told Digital Trends. “You basically need a standard camera like you have today… everything else is something you are already enabling the telematics unit for.”

Then there’s all of that multimedia goodness. Imagine screens embedded in the back seats, passengers playing massive online games that they connect to through the car, multimedia through the dashboard for the front seat passengers, and more. Support for 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi bands make it possible, and because Qualcomm builds in two SIMs — one for the car, one for the driver — the chip can simultaneously stream your favorite Jason Isbell songs while your car dodges and weaves through traffic.

There’s more of course. Imagine using your cell phone as a key fob to unlock your car, rather than … well, a key fob. Imagine a heart-rate monitor on your wrist that keeps tabs on your vitals and shares them with your sedan, to ensure that you’re alert and awake. Imagine all of that showing up in your next car. The future is always right around the corner … but it turns out, it might be closer even than you think.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Programmable toy car and beanless coffee
Up Next

5G isn’t only for phones. Here’s how Qualcomm just paved the road to 5G PCs
Aston Martin Project 003 teaser
Cars

Aston Martin’s next hypercar, due in 2021, will pack a hybrid powertrain punch

Aston Martin will follow up the Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro with a new hypercar, code-named Project 003. The car will debut in 2021, with production limited to 500 units worldwide.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
apple file system
Cars

Apple opens up about its self-driving car program in letter to NHTSA

Apple has traditionally kept details about its self-driving car technology under wraps, but it has revealed details about the program in a rare instance of openness. The company takes safety seriously.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla model s
Cars

Tesla will release fully self-driving cars in 2019 — with a big asterisk

Tesla reaffirmed its goal of releasing a fully self-driving car by the end of 2019, but it warned the system won't work perfectly 100 percent of the time. Convincing regulators that it's safe to use will require some effort, too.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Consumer Reports bumps the Tesla Model 3 off of its list of recommended models

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the six new cars that have lost their coveted Recommended rating from Consumer Reports over reliability concerns. In 2018, Model 3 owners reported body trim falling off and problems with the car's glass.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Lyft Aptiv ride experience
Cars

Lyft’s Shared Saver service offers cheaper rides, but you’ll have to walk a little

Lyft has launched a new ride option called Shared Saver that offers cheaper rides if you're willing to walk a little. Shared Saver designates a nearby pick-up point and drops you off a short distance from your final destination.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2018 volkswagen california t6 transporter 15
Cars

Has Apple rebooted its self-driving car program to develop autonomous vans?

The on-again, off-again Apple car is back on track, but it's not a sedan or a hatchback. It will arrive as an electric, autonomous passenger-carrying van, according to a recent report.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Audi A8 traffic drama shot
Cars

Audi taught cars to talk to traffic lights, and they’re set to be even chattier

Audi started teaching its cars the language of traffic lights in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2016, and it has continued to expand the reach of this technology ever since.
Posted By Ronan Glon
waymos self driving prototypes recognize hand signals waymo intersection 1
Cars

Waymo’s self-driving prototype obeys a traffic cop’s hand signals

One of Waymo's self-driving prototypes successfully navigated a situation that leaves even some human drivers confused: An intersection whose traffic lights are down. It waited for the traffic cop to wave it on.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Kia Geneva concept teaser
Cars

Kia is bringing a bionic-looking electric concept car to the Geneva Auto Show

Kia wants to hog the spotlight at the 2019 Geneva Auto Show by revealing a head-turning electric concept car. The yet-unnamed model reaffirms the brand's commitment to electrification, while taking design and performance to new levels.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how a ducati motorcycle goes from sketch to production design fullwide
Cars

How VR, 3D modeling, and craftsmanship help Ducati design alluring motorcycles

Passion fuels Ducati's team of designers as its members create some of the most alluring bikes on the planet. Digital Trends went behind the scenes in Ducati's design studio to learn how the company balances craftsmanship and tech.
Posted By Ronan Glon
coolest police cars ariel atom car
Cars

Who needs a Crown Vic? Check out the coolest police cars from around the world

Not every police department opts for either a Dodge Charger or Ford Explorer. Some law enforcement agencies, including those located in Dubai and Japan, run a different kind of fleet. Here, we've gathered some of the coolest cruisers in…
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet sphero rvr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Programmable toy car and beanless coffee

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
califonia highways unlimited speed limit proposl 4946357955 e5b466cdec o
Cars

California proposes unlimited speed limits on some highways

A senator in California has proposed legislation that would create new driving lanes on stretches of highway that would allow drivers to drive with no maximum speed limit in order to cut down on carbon emissions.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
iihs tests pedestrian detection systems in small suvs bmw x 1
Cars

IIHS tests pedestrian detection systems: 9 out of 11 small SUVs do well

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested the effectiveness of pedestrian detection systems in 11 small SUVs. The technology is seen as an important countermeasure to the growing number of pedestrian fatalities.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit