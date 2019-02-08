Digital Trends
Cars

Tesla’s next over-the-air update will use classical music to keep your car safe

Ronan Glon
By
Novitec Tesla Model S

Tesla will again demonstrate the convenience of its over-the-air software updating system by adding two useful features designed to keep valuables and dogs safe. Compatible cars will begin receiving what the company refers to as Sentry Mode and Dog Mode, respectively, in February.

Company co-founder and CEO Elon Musk released preliminary details about Sentry Mode on his personal Twitter account after another user complained about his brother in law’s car getting broken into twice in a month. He explained the feature will turn the eight cameras installed in late-model Tesla vehicles into eight security guards. They’ll detect when someone gets too close to the car (whether it’s another motorist hitting it in a parking lot or a thief breaking in), automatically save the footage they record, and trigger an alarm.

What kind of alarm? You’ll know it when you hear it.

The software will blast Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor when it detects a break-in, according to Musk. He added — perhaps jokingly, perhaps not — that it will occasionally play the heavy metal version of the song.

The Dog Mode traces its roots to Twitter, too. Tesla owner Josh Atchley asked Musk for the function in October 2018. He requested a feature that lets owners keep the radio and the air conditioning on even when the car is off so that they can safely leave their dog in the cabin. Pedestrians not up-to-date on Tesla news might be tempted to break a window to rescue the pooch, so he added the car’s display screen — which is massive in the Model 3 — should display an easy-to-read message that says “I’m fine, my owner will be right back.” Musk responded with a “yes” and swiftly got to work.

Sentry Mode and Dog Mode will come to all cars with AP2+ hardware, meaning those manufactured since October 2016. That includes every single version of the Model 3. Tesla hasn’t commented on whether owners will need to pay to receive the features, but the company has often pushed improvements to its cars via over-the-air updates without asking owners to pay for them.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Land Rover's new 2020 Range Rover Evoque is smart off-road and chic in the city
2019 Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate
Cars

2019 Ram 1500 takes aim at GMC Sierra with new ‘multifunction’ tailgate

The 2019 Ram 1500 gets a reconfigurable tailgate to counter the GMC Sierra 1500's Multi-Pro tailgate. Ram's version can open like a conventional tailgate, or split into individual doors.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport
Cars

2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport continues luxury brand’s crossover obsession

The 2019 Cadillac XT5 gets a new Sport package to bring it in line with the smaller XT4, and the family-oriented XT6 launching later this year. The XT5 Sport debuts at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Cars

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma goes under the knife to look and feel younger

Toyota wants to keep its No. 1 position in the midsize pickup truck segment. It updated the hot-selling Tacoma to keep it fresh as more modern rivals arrive on the market. Changes include a new-look front end and more comfort features in…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro
Cars

Toyota’s aging Sequoia gets a shot of adrenaline with TRD Pro off-road model

The 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro is the latest model in Toyota's TRD Pro line of off-roaders. The Sequoia gets upgraded suspension, and all TRD Pro models get new infotainment systems for 2020.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Cars

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI spices up the compact sedan segment

Volkswagen unveiled the 2019 Jetta GLI at the annual Chicago Auto Show. The hot-rodded model receives a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine from the GTI plus an array of brake and suspension upgrades.
Posted By Ronan Glon
driving winter wonderland tesla model s in snow
Cars

AAA report: Freezing temps slash electric vehicle range almost in half

Extremely cold temperatures can decrease EV operating range by 41 percent, according to a report by the American Automobile Association. The excess battery drain results primarily from using the vehicle's HVAC to warm the interior.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 Kia Sportage
Cars

2020 Kia Sportage gets a bigger standard touchscreen and more driver aids

The 2020 Kia Sportage rolls into the 2019 Chicago Auto Show with small but significant updates. Kia tweaked the exterior styling, added an 8.0-inch touchscreen as standard equipment, and gave the Sportage more driver aids.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Subaru Legacy
Cars

2020 Subaru Legacy gains 260-horsepower turbo engine, massive touchscreen

The 2020 Subaru Legacy midsize sedan is redesigned inside and out. The exterior may look largely unchanged but underneath, the Legacy boasts a new turbocharged engine and available 11.6-inch touchscreen.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
Cars

Toyota aims to turn its grocery-getter RAV4 into a genuine off-roader

Debuting at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, the 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road boasts rally-developed suspension and more aggressive styling. But does that make it a true off-road vehicle?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 land rover range evoque gets familiar look smarter tech
Cars

Land Rover’s new 2020 Range Rover Evoque is smart off-road and chic in the city

Land Rover introduced the all-new 2020 Range Rover Evoque. The familiar design keeps the outgoing model's shape and dimensions but receives an injection of styling cues from the Velar and never-before-seen off-road tech.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
Cars

Caving to buyer demand, Toyota finally begins adding Android Auto to its cars

For years, Toyota refused to offer Android Auto due to valid privacy and security concerns. That's finally changing for the 2020 model year, as four models will offer Android Auto compatibility.
Posted By Ronan Glon
self-driving law
Cars

U.K.’s ‘advanced’ self-driving car trials won’t require human safety drivers

The U.K. government has announced plans for 'advanced' trials of self-driving cars, with no human safety drivers on board. The U.K. has promised fully self-driving cars on the road by 2021.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
Cars

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport gets a face-lift to help it stand out from the crowd

The 2020 Nissan Rogue gets some exterior styling changes to help differentiate it from the larger Nissan Rogue. The Rogue Sport also gets more standard driver-assist tech for the new model year.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
self driving startup aurora attracts major amazon investment innovation
Cars

Self-driving startup Aurora attracts major Amazon investment

Amazon is showing a growing interest in autonomous technology, having recently taken part in a $530 million funding round for Silicon Valley-based self-driving startup Aurora Innovation.
Posted By Trevor Mogg