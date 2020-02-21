Love it or hate it, even before its release Tesla’s upcoming electric pickup, the Cybertruck, has become an iconic design piece. Described as looking like everything from “a GI Joe toy” to “a military vehicle from some dystopian repressive government,” the design has been polarizing to say the least.

But now there’s a way to own a Cybertruck of your very own, without the $40,000 price tag. Toymaker Mattel has announced it is producing two Cybertruck cars, one 1:10 remote-control version and one teeny tiny 1:64 remote-control version.

The 1:10 toy, which will be a limited edition, has features like working headlights and taillights, all-wheel drive with two modes, and a removable plastic body so you can see the details inside and access the internal battery and drivetrain system. There is also, delightfully enough, a “reusable cracked window vinyl sticker” so you can re-create Elon Musk’s disastrous demonstration of the truck’s “armored glass.”

The large version comes with a 9.9V, 3,300mAh, rechargeable battery and is available for pre-order for $400, expected to ship on December 15, 2020.

The smaller version of the toy is a palm-sized version built to fit on Hot Wheels tracks. It is radio-controlled and has two-wheel drive with a Chill mode and a Sport mode, and it recharges from its controller. It costs $20 and is also available for pre-order, expected to ship on December 15, 2020.

Tesla fans big and small are sure to be happy with this development. Back in December last year, a change.org petition called for “Mattel to make a Hotwheels Tesla Cybertruck,” with the organizer Cameron Berg saying, “I don’t wanna spend money on a real Cybertruck, but this would be glorious. Get on it Mattel. Hit up Elon. I’m sure he’d be cool with it. It’s Elon.” Only 578 people signed the petition, but they are in luck anyway, as surely plenty of people feel the same way Berg does.

Fans of Lego have also been calling for the company to make its own Cybertruck, after a fan-made rendering of the concept went viral. In total, 10,000 fans signed their support for the project, so it could well make its way to an official Lego set soon as well.

Editors' Recommendations