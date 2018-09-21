Digital Trends
Cars

Aced it! Tesla’s Model 3 earns a five-star crash test rating

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 3
Tesla Model 3 crash test
Tesla Model 3 crash test
Tesla Model 3 crash test

Tesla has long argued it makes some of the safest new cars on the road today. There’s no doubt it can aggressively talk the talk, and results published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) now prove it can walk the walk, too. The company’s entry-level Model 3 has received a five-star crash test rating.

The rear-wheel drive Model 3 impressed the NHTSA’s testers by achieving a five-star rating across the board. It was jettisoned against a fixed barrier to simulate a front-end impact in which both vehicles are traveling at 35 mph; it passed by successfully protecting the front occupants. It was t-boned at 38.5 mph and thrown against a fixed pole; it passed again, achieving high marks for its ability to shield the front and rear occupants. The NHTSA ended the ceremony by rolling it; it passed yet again.

Tesla’s suite of electronic driving aids also met NHTSA performance tests. These include forward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking, and dynamic brake support. They’re all found on the list of the Model 3’s standard equipment. The NHTSA does note that Tesla doesn’t offer dynamic head restraints.

The Model 3 joins an elite group of cars who have earned a five-star safety rating from the NHTSA. The list of five-star models includes every current member of the Volvo lineup that has received a rating from the agency, which is hardly a surprising feat considering the Swedish firm’s decades-long reputation for safety. The Audi Q5, the Volkswagen Golf, the Dodge Charger, Tesla’s own Model X, and the Honda Ridgeline are also among the models with five stars.

The NHTSA is one of the two main agencies in charge of testing new cars in the United States. The second one is the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). It hasn’t fully tested the Model 3 yet. Its rating will play a significant role in cementing the car’s reputation as one of the safest new models on the market because it usually takes a stricter approach to crash testing. The results are promising: the IIHS gave the Model 3 a “superior” rating for crash prevention, noting it avoided a collision at 12 and 25 mph, and gave its headlights an acceptable rating.

Don't Miss

12 Awesome Flying Cars And Taxis Currently In Development
2019 Aston Martin DB11 Volante
Product Review

Aston’s stunning DB11 V8 Volante proves exotic cars aren't just about lap times

With the DB11 Volante, Aston Martin’s marriage of luxury and performance is perhaps at its best, offering hustle that doesn’t feel rushed and refinement with emotion still intact.
Posted By Bradley Iger
Ferrari Monza SP1
Cars

Ferrari’s latest special editions are stripped down, old-school sports cars

The Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 are inspired by some of the Italian automaker's most legendary sports cars. They mix old school rawness with modern carbon fiber construction and 789-horsepower V12 power.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Lucid Motors Air
News

Lucid Motors accepts $1 billion investment from Saudi Arabian fund

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia will invest $1 billion in upstart electric car company Lucid Motors. Lucid hopes to launch a Tesla-fighting luxury sedan called the Air by 2020.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
lyft self driving cars california glowstache
Cars

Lyft offers some fun stats to celebrate its 1 billionth ridesharing journey

Lyft cars have made a billion journeys since its ridesharing service launched six years ago. Announcing the milestone on Tuesday, September 18, the company revealed a few fun stats about its rides so far.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Nisssan Kicks
Cars

Nissan will invite Google into its cars’ dashboards starting in 2021

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance has joined forces with Google to develop a brand-new infotainment system. Scheduled to launch in 2021, the yet-unnamed software will boast navigation via Google Maps over-the-air software updates.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

End your dependence on fossil fuels with one of these amazing electric cars

Electric cars are getting smarter, safer, and more capable with each passing year. Here are our picks for the best electric cars on the market, whether you're looking for a performance ride or a family-friendly crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Abigail Bassett, Miles Branman
will high res radar make tomorrows cars safer rab display
Features

Will high-res radar make tomorrow’s cars safer?

Modern cars have sensors designed to make driving safer. The problem? They don’t work well. A combination of radar, lidar, and cameras is a solution, but we aren’t there yet.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Volkswagen I.D. Cargo concept
Cars

Volkswagen shows us the workaholic side of its modern-day classic van

The Volkswagen I.D. Cargo concept is an electric, connected delivery van based on the I.D. Buzz concept from 2017. It boasts up to 350 miles of range and cool features like solar panels on the roof and a 230-volt outlet for power tools.
Posted By Ronan Glon
trump transportation head elaine chao route 101 california ventura highway
Cars

It’s not easy being green: California strips HOV rights from clean-air cars

Changes to California's Clean Air Vehicle decal program are raising the ire of early adopters. The decals let LEV and ZEV drivers travel solo in commuter lanes. More than 200,000 drivers will lose the privilege January 1.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 BMW Z4
Cars

BMW’s redesigned Z4 gets two turbocharged engines, long list of tech features

The redesigned BMW Z4 will be available in sDrive30i Roadster and M40i Roadster guises when it goes on sale next year. The more powerful M40i will do zero to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds, according to BMW.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
faulty radars compromising nissan emergency braking system foward radar issue sentra feat
Cars

Exclusive: Faulty radars are compromising Nissan’s emergency braking system

Faulty radar modules are causing the automatic emergency braking system in select 2018 Nissan vehicles to turn off. AEB is designed to alert a driver of proximity to the car ahead, and apply the brakes when the driver can't.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Kitty Hawk's flying protoype
Emerging Tech

These flying cars want to take your commute to new heights

The future is closer than you'd think: Companies around the world are working on flying car models, with many successful tests! Here are all the flying cars and taxis currently in development, and how they work!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
how to pre order new amazon echo devices smart plug 2018 1
Smart Home

Here’s how to pre-order everything Amazon announced today

Amazon announced new devices available in its Echo, Fire TV, and AmazonBasics lineups. Most of the devices aren't available quite yet but if you head over to Amazon, you can pre-order them.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
tesla dashcam feature coming soon cameras
Cars

Tesla says dash cam feature using car’s built-in cameras is coming soon

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is promising the next version of Autopilot, which is expected imminently, will include a dash cam feature that uses the car's built-in cameras. It's a feature many Tesla drivers have long been asking for.
Posted By Trevor Mogg