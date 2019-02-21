Share

The Tesla Model 3 figures on the list of cars stripped of their coveted Recommended rating by Consumer Reports. The publication polled Model 3 owners across the United States and cited declining reliability as the main factor behind its decision.

Consumer Reports doesn’t focus exclusively on Tesla. It sent thousands of new car buyers a survey in 2018 to gain insight on which models are the most reliable, and which ones are the most problematic. Motorists were asked about the problems they encountered with their car, and how often it has been in the shop since they bought it. The 500 Model 3 owners it polled weren’t thrilled with their purchase. They notably reported finding loose body trim and discovering glass defects.

The problems that plagued early examples of the Model 3 were well documented online. Owners reported paint blemishes, the trim problems cited by Consumer Reports, and touchscreen failures, among other issues. Engineering consultancy firm Munro and Associates went as far as comparing the Model 3’s build quality to Kia’s during the 1990s; anyone that has driven a Sephia will tell you that is hardly a ringing endorsement.

Many analysts and owners agreed Tesla improved the 3’s build quality considerably in late 2018 as it increased production in its Fremont, California, factory so the electric sedan may fare better in 2019. Until then, Tesla lost 11 spots in Consumer Reports’ car brand rankings.

“We’ve been in touch with Tesla. They’ve told us that they’ve been addressing these specific issues and they won’t affect new buyers. If that turns out to be true, it’s possible it will be reflected in our future surveys, but it’s also possible that other problems will arise,” Consumer Reports told Digital Trends.

The Model 3 isn’t the only car that got bumped off the Recommended list. Consumer Reports also downgraded the Chrysler 300 after owners complained about problems with the in-car electronics and the eight-speed automatic transmission. Chrysler dropped by 11 spots, too. The Acura RDX, the BMW 5 Series, the Volkswagen Tiguan, and the cop-friendly Dodge Charger (which rides on the same basic platform as the 300) also lost their Recommended rating due to reliability concerns.

Consumer Reports isn’t solely the bearer of bad news. The industry watchdog elevated the BMW X3, the Genesis G90, and the Lincoln Nautilus (which replaces the MKX) to Recommended status after feedback from real-world owners revealed they have become more reliable.