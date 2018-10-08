Share

Tesla began rolling out software version 9.0 to every Model S, Model X, and Model 3, according to the company’s blog. Calling it “our most substantial update yet,” Tesla encouraged owners to connect their cars to Wi-Fi for over-the-air (OTA) delivery.

Version 9.0 includes an array of app updates, vehicle operational controls, navigation aids, and even games, but not the previously promised Navigate on Autopilot.

Navigate on Autopilot not included

Navigate on Autopilot is an active guidance feature that promises to let Autopilot find and guide the car on the most efficient route to a destination — a significant incremental step toward autonomous operation. Tesla decided to hold back Navigate on Autopilot with V9.0 to validate the operational feature using a Shadow Mode that is included in the release.

CEO Elon Musk used Twitter, his favored communications platform, to announce that Tesla is rolling out version 9.0 without Navigate on Autopilot.

“V9 moving to wide release now. Holding back Autopilot drive on navigation for a few more weeks of validation Extremely difficult to achieve a general solution for self-driving that works well everywhere,” Musk tweeted.

Tesla software version 9.0 features

Owners may be disappointed about the active navigation guidance delay, but they will find a variety of new features: