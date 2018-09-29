Digital Trends
Cars

How a tweet cost Elon Musk his chairman job at Tesla and led to a $40M fine

Ronan Glon
By
Tesla Semi Truck

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has settled a lawsuit filed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Though he admitted no wrong-doing, the billionaire agreed to pay a $20 million fine and step down as the company’s chairman for a three-year period for using his personal Twitter account to announce he had the funding secured to take Tesla private. The California-based automaker also agreed to make leadership reforms and pay a $20 million fine for not vetting the information Musk writes on Twitter.

The executive posted what could go down in history as the world’s most expensive tweet on August 7, 2018. The possibility of taking Tesla private at $420 a share turned the stock market on its head and immediately captured the attention of the SEC. The fraud charges brought against Musk on September 27 argued his tweet was unfounded — Tesla didn’t have the funding secured to go private — and pointed out the false information hurt investors by causing significant market disruption.

In the most significant part of the settlement, the SEC ordered Musk to step down as chairman of Tesla’s board of directors within 45 days. He will be replaced by an independent chairman appointed by the board; it’s too early to say who will fill that role. Musk will be allowed to run for chairman again in 2021, though the SEC holds the power to extend the length of the ban if it sees fit.

Tesla will also need to appoint two new independent directors to its board, and the SEC wants it to establish a new committee of independent directors. The $40 million fine collected from Musk and Tesla will be distributed to harmed investors under a court-approved process.

Interestingly, Twitter found itself near the center of the investigation. The SEC focused on how Musk has leveraged the platform to communicate with his 22.7 million-strong pool of followers that includes customers, fans, investors, rivals, and the press. In 2013, Tesla said the executive could use his personal account to make important product announcement — a right he has often exercised — but never instated a procedure to vet the information he posts. The SEC wants to change that, and it has asked Tesla to put in additional controls and procedures to oversee Musk’s communications.

“The total package of remedies and relief announced today are specifically designed to address the misconduct at issue by strengthening Tesla’s corporate governance and oversight in order to protect investors,” concluded Stephanie Avakian, the co-director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division, in a statement.

The settlement isn’t as harsh as it could have been. The SEC initially wanted to push Musk out as Tesla CEO, too, but backed down when it realized the company’s stock price would collapse without the outspoken executive at the helm. The chaos nonetheless wiped about $7 billion from Tesla’s market value, placing it below General Motors, by sending its stock price on a 14-percent free fall. Musk’s legal troubles aren’t over yet, either. Several investors sued him over his misleading tweet and the settlement bolsters the credibility of their case.

Tesla hasn’t responded to the settlement. Stay tuned for more details on this developing story.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How Audi took its ambitious e-tron concept from dream to driveable
ring ceo jamie siminoff unusual road to success feature
Smart Home

From sharks to Shaq: Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff’s unusual road to success

headline: Profile: Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff’s Unusual Road to Success Excerpt: In 2013, Jamie Siminoff, CEO and founder of Ring, walked away from the show Shark Tank empty handed. Now, after selling his DIY home security company to Amazon…
Posted By Kim Wetzel
elon musk boring company rock
Cars

SEC sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk for securities fraud, Musk calls suit unjustified

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Tesla CEO Elon Musk with fraud, alleging that Musk made "false and misleading" statements when he tweeted he was considering taking the company private with "funding secured."
Posted By Bruce Brown
uber to pay 148m for 2016 hack and cover up
Business

Uber agrees to pay $148 million for 2016 hack and cover-up

Uber has agreed to pay $148 million for failing to immediately come clean about a 2016 hack that resulted in the theft of personal data belonging to 57 million of its riders and drivers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
porsche design huawei mate rs top profile
Mobile

Leaked renders show upcoming Huawei Mate 20 Pro in three stunning colors

Huawei is no stranger when it comes to big phones. And this year it plans to go even bigger with the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Here's what we think we know about the new range.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Andy Boxall
Infiniti Project Black S prototype
Cars

Infiniti’s Project Black S prototype sports Formula One hybrid tech

The Infiniti Project Black S is a Q60 luxury coupe enhanced with a Formula One-inspired hybrid powertrain. The 563-horsepower car can sprint from zero to 62 mph in under four seconds, according to Infiniti.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
urmo hoverboard folds flat in seconds outdoor 0022
Emerging Tech

The innovative Urmo hoverboard folds flat in just 2 seconds

The Urmo self-balancing electric scooter can deliver a top speed of 9 miles per hour, with a range of 12 miles. Decide to stow it, however, and it can fold flat it just a few short seconds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i front right
Product Review

With the new X5, BMW is back to building Ultimate Driving Machines

BMW’s best-selling model morphs into its fourth generation and is completely new from the ground up. More importantly, the 2019 X5 sports activity vehicle resurrects the ultimate driving experience that seemingly disappeared from the…
Posted By Chris Chin
bmw teases next generation 3 series sedan before paris 2019 teaser
Cars

Here’s a teaser of BMW’s next-generation 3-Series sedan before its Paris debut

BMW’s iconic 3 Series sedan is nearing the end of its average generational lifespan, having reached the age of seven. The crew at BMW just released some teasers to give us a little taste of the next-gen model before its reveal in Paris.
Posted By Chris Chin
2019 BMW i3
Cars

2019 BMW i3 electric car gets a bigger battery pack, range boost

BMW claims its updated 2019 i3 will have 153 miles of range when production begins in November. That's 39 miles more than the current i3 can travel on a charge. The improvement comes courtesy of a 42-kilowatt-hour battery pack.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Porsche 935
Cars

This is the ultra-desirable Porsche race car you’d happily sell a kidney for

Porsche has unveiled a modern version of the monstrous 935 race car from the 1970s. Based on the 911 GT2 RS, it gets a sleeker body made from carbon fiber and a 700-hp flat-six engine. Production is limited to 77 examples.
Posted By Ronan Glon
aaa study drivers like dont understand adas vehicle owners survey
Cars

Car owners have too much faith in advanced driver assistance aids, AAA says

American drivers like Advanced Driver Assist Systems but don't understand ADAS limitations says a new AAA study. An American Automobile Association survey found significant percentages of drivers rely too heavily on these features.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Nissan Altima
Product Review

2019 Nissan Altima first drive review

Fresh from a ground-up redesign, the 2019 Nissan Altima boasts an array of new tech and mechanical features wrapped in more attractive bodywork. Will that be enough to get buyers to return to sedans from SUVs?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Cars

GTA isn’t fun in real life, so Mercedes-Benz wants to suggest safe parking spots

Mercedes-Benz has started testing an in-car app that analyzes crime data provided by police departments to suggest safe areas to park in. Mercedes could launch the app in the U.S. when it's ready.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how teslas autopilot system sees the streets of paris tesla
Cars

This is how Tesla’s Autopilot system sees the idyllic streets of Paris

Tesla's Autopilot system doesn't care about Parisian landmarks like the Eiffel Tower. It's focused on keeping track of other cars, tracking pedestrians, and avoiding collisions with trucks.
Posted By Ronan Glon