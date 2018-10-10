Share

Being a Tesla owner certainly has its perks. There’s the fact that your car isn’t reliant on fossil fuels to get around, the fact that you get to drive an incredibly cool car that can go 0 to 60 mph in a matter of seconds, and then there’s the latest one: The option to fire a laser-etched photograph deep into outer space.

The ability to send any image into orbit is an honor being bestowed on Tesla owners who refer one other person to the company’s cars before December 10 through the company’s referral program. Tesla owners just have to provide a referral code to their friends and family, which can earn them a variety of rewards when those folks go on to purchase a Model S, Model X, Model 3 or solar products.

The reward in question, titled “Launch Your Photo into Deep Space Orbit,” is, well, exactly as it sounds. Tesla owners with one qualifying referral can claim the perk, which allows them to select a photo of their choice to be laser-etched and fired off into deep space orbit. Photos can be uploaded via the Tesla mobile app, and the company will take care of the rest, including launching it into the great unknown — a task that presumably will be handled by Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s other company, SpaceX. They just have to pick a photo before the December deadline.

Also included in the latest round of referral rewards for Tesla owners is a $100 Supercharging Credit (a replacement for the Free Unlimited Supercharging perk, which has been retired and was only available for the Model 3 with the Performance trim package, per Teslarati). The more limited charging credit now applies to all Model S, X, and 3 vehicles.

Tesla loyalists with four qualifying referrals can also score a perk that gives them priority for software updates. Once they have reached that perk level, their car will automatically be first in line to get over-the-air updates as they become available. If they own more than one Tesla, all of their vehicles will be given the priority position when it comes to software upgrades.