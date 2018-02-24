Tesla’s Model 3 rings in mixed reviews, still faces production delays

Share

Tesla’s latest baby, the Model 3 EV, recently began its official rollout to the public following a whirlwind of media coverage, watching over its progress like a bunch of hunting hawks. And now that the Model 3 is beginning to fall into the hands of the most important determining factor of its success — the customer — the feedback on Model 3 itself is also rolling in.

Is the Tesla Model 3 as shockingly good as hoped and hyped to be? Not so much. If you’ve been following the Model 3’s news stream, it’s been inundated with constant reports of production issues and complications. For instance, The Verge reported Model 3 production issues at Tesla’s Gigafactory back in January. To this day, that’s still affecting Tesla’s ability to churn out Model 3s.

Fast forward to today, now that normal customers — meaning ones not at all affiliated in any way to Tesla directly — are receiving their Model 3, the feedback on the car itself seems to be mixed. More notably, the press hasn’t had much access to the Model 3 up until now either, despite being in production since 2017. Thus, engineers around the world who typically get hired by other automakers to document a new car by disassembling it and reverse-engineering them, also haven’t been able to report their findings.

Now that said engineers have been able to dissect a Model 3, the feedback is getting worse.

Back in February, a report from German news outlet Süddeutsche Zeitung, written by renowned auto journalist Georg Kacher, revealed that a major German car company supposedly paid around €185,000 (or $230,000 U.S), about five times the Model 3’s typical asking price. With reports from their engineers beginning to surface, CleanTechnica reports that the Germans seem impressed with the Model 3 in a number of ways.

They supposedly love the way everything is “compact, expandable, fully integrated, modular, easily accessible, well protected, low priced, and astonishingly clever,” Kacher wrote. The engineers also reported admiration for its design, its ability to comfort everyone inside, along with enough driving range to suit the needs of most people in daily use. And of course, because of the potency of electric motors, the Model 3’s acceleration made good impressions.

On the flipside, engineers at an independent “competitive benchmarking” company, Munro & Associates, based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, didn’t have equally as nice things to say in their assessment of the Model 3. Other outlets published Munro & Associates’ remarks, which were all compiled in a YouTube video, with comparisons to build quality from a “1990s Kia” resonating most. Although Kia is doing great now, back then in the 1990s, its cars weren’t worth much praise.

In the video, Munro & Associates engineers complain about the Model 3’s inconsistent gaps, shoddy build quality, and mending attempts. The owner of the firm, Sandy Munro, even said himself that he hasn’t seen stuff like this “since the 1970s.” We could assume he’s referring to the bygone era of the likes of British Leyland, and its known reputation for some of the worst build quality automotive history has ever seen.

Even though these are two accounts, reports are still compiling of unhappy and happy customers, with many even acknowledging these issues as “growing pains.”

Either way, it still seems Tesla has a long road ahead of itself to fix the Model 3’s production woes.