Watch the trailer for the new ‘Grand Tour’ car show, coming on December 8

Why it matters to you Fans of the car show can look forward to more shenanigans from Clarkson and co. from next month.

“Holy mother of god.”

Those are the words uttered by Jeremy Clarkson at the very start of the trailer for the second season of The Grand Tour car show. Clarkson is behind the wheel of a Jag, staring down at a snow-covered and very steep ski run. One that he’s about to drive down. No wonder he said “holy mother of god.”

The Grand Tour season 2 kicks off on December 8, 2017, and the two-minute trailer indicates it’s going to be just as outlandish, puckish, and holy-mother-of-god-ish as the debut season that hit screens a year ago.

Available exclusively to Amazon Prime members, the new Grand Tour was filmed across five continents, although the tent that traveled with Clarkson, Hammond, and May in season 1 for the audience-filled studio segments will this time stay put in the Cotswolds, a picturesque rural area in south-west England.

Amazon describes The Grand Tour as “the world’s greatest show about three middle-aged men rampaging around the world having unusual adventures, driving amazing cars, and engaging in a constant argument about which of them is the biggest idiot.”

The new trailer is as slick as they come, with beautiful aerial shots of spectacular scenery from around the world, dramatic action sequences, and plenty of squabbling, just like we’ve come to expect from the British trio.

One sequence shows May telling Hammond in no uncertain terms, “You realize that can result in your death,” well aware that the Hamster has almost died at least twice while filming car shows, once for Top Gear in a high-speed dragster smash back in 2006, and again more recently during filming for this latest season of The Grand Tour when he lost control of a million-dollar Rimac Concept One electric supercar.

The car flew in the air for around 100 feet before hitting the ground and rolling down a bank. But that was the least of his troubles. When it came to rest, the car burst into flames, forcing a luckily still-conscious Hammond to scramble out before the whole thing went up. Incredibly, he escaped with only a fractured knee. Clarkson, who saw the whole thing happen, described it as the most frightening crash he’d ever seen.

Wonder if it’ll make the final edit.