Thieves steal convoy of 2018 Ram 1500 trucks from factory

From a Hollywood storyline: Thieves stole a convoy of brand new 2018 Ram 1500 pickups from a Michigan Ram assembly factory. The thieves crashed through a gate with the trucks and drove south, according to Fox News.

The factory break-in and dramatic escape happened about 4 a.m. in Warren, Michigan, just outside Detroit. A large group of thieves arrived at the plant in a stolen 2003 Ram truck. They cut a hole in the factory fence, found the group of trucks, and drove off with nearly a dozen new trucks. They drove in full view of an astonished security guard who called the police as the convoy was leaving. The thieves left the 2003 truck behind.

Few details about the specific vehicles that were stolen have been provided by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), according to local law enforcement. Warren police don’t know the colors, the vehicle information numbers (VINs), or even exactly how many trucks were stolen, the Detroit Free Press reports.

The lack of details is confusing and frustrates Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

“We’re waiting for them,” Dwyer told the Free Press. “We have absolutely nothing. Why aren’t they calling me? We can’t do an investigation if they’re not working with us. We don’t even know if it’s nine or 11 vehicles stolen. Or what colors. Or the VIN numbers.”

A police hotline set up for anyone with information about the theft sits quietly. Dwyer announced a reward for information, but still, no one has called.

“We’re asking for any information that anyone would have,” Dwyer told the Free Press. “Obviously there are people that are aware of the theft and have information. We’re asking those people to provide information confidentially.”

FCA issued a company statement Thursday. “FCA US is working with the Warren Police Department regarding the theft of several Ram Trucks … The Company will be assessing security measures at the location and implementing any necessary changes to prevent future incidents.”

Dwyer encouraged a Free Press reporter to ask the automaker why no specifics on the trucks were forthcoming.

After FCA spokesperson Jodi Tinson noted the corporate statement Friday morning, she said, “I’m not going to discuss it,” when the reporter asked about the lack of new information.

FCA did confirm that the trucks have VIN numbers. They were parked in an area ready for distribution to dealerships right after they rolled off the assembly line. Dwyer suggested the stolen trucks may have been driven directly to a warehouse for storage until they could be shipped to a bulk buyer.

Organized car theft gangs and rings are responsible for the majority of vehicle thefts in the U.S. Ivan Blackman is Manager of Vehicle Identification at the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). NICB investigates organized groups and rings internationally.

“Now groups have tools and knowledge to steal a specific type of vehicle. They’re organized and specialized,” Blackman told Digital Trends last year. “Most car theft in the U.S. is by pros working in groups.”

FCA’s RAM 1500 is the third best-selling and third most stolen vehicle in the U.S. Ford’s F-series trucks and Chevy’s Silverado hold the first and second place spots, respectively, for both sales and thefts.

Demand for the pickup trucks is high internationally as well as in the U.S. NICB’s Blackman told Digital Trends last year that while car theft groups sometimes steal popular cars or trucks for parts, most often the groups can make much more money shipping the vehicles overseas via container ships.

The missing 2018 RAM 1500s may be already parked in shipping containers, awaiting transport to a port where they will be put on a ship bound for overseas buyers.