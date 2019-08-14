Cars

Will Volkswagen’s convertible T-Roc crossover start a trend?

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 14
volkswagen introduces 2020 t roc cabriolet convertible suv the new
volkswagen introduces 2020 t roc cabriolet convertible suv the new
volkswagen introduces 2020 t roc cabriolet convertible suv the new
volkswagen introduces 2020 t roc cabriolet convertible suv the new
volkswagen introduces 2020 t roc cabriolet convertible suv the new
volkswagen introduces 2020 t roc cabriolet convertible suv the new
volkswagen introduces 2020 t roc cabriolet convertible suv the new
volkswagen introduces 2020 t roc cabriolet convertible suv the new
volkswagen introduces 2020 t roc cabriolet convertible suv the new
volkswagen introduces 2020 t roc cabriolet convertible suv the new
volkswagen introduces 2020 t roc cabriolet convertible suv the new
volkswagen introduces 2020 t roc cabriolet convertible suv the new
volkswagen introduces 2020 t roc cabriolet convertible suv the new
volkswagen introduces 2020 t roc cabriolet convertible suv the new

Volkswagen’s pocket-sized T-Roc crossover is going topless. Developed primarily for the European market, the high-riding drop-top fills the void left by the demise of the ragtop variants of the Golf and the Beetle, while breathing new life into the affordable convertible segment.

The German firm’s newest convertible looks a lot like the sub-Tiguan crossover it’s based on when viewed from the front, but it features a model-specific two-door body, and a cloth soft top that opens and closes at the push of a button. Think of it as a budget-friendly alternative to the convertible Range Rover Evoque that Land Rover will certainly bring back for a second generation. It’s in a class of one for the time being, which will either leave you puzzled or grateful.

Buyers can select the next generation of Volkswagen’s infotainment system. Called MIB3, but presumably unrelated to the Men in Black movies, it’s displayed on an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and it’s permanently connected to the internet if motorists want it to be. An 11.7-inch digital instrument cluster that the driver can configure in a variety of different ways using buttons on the steering wheel is also available.

The T-Roc Cabriolet will be available with two engines when it goes on sale. The entry-level unit is a turbocharged, 1.0-liter three-cylinder that delivers 115 horsepower. Buyers seeking more pep will be asked to step up to the 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged to a more generous 150-horsepower rating. Both engines shift through a six-speed manual transmission, but a seven-speed automatic is available at an extra cost. As of writing, it sounds like the top-less T-Roc will be front-wheel drive-only, but additional engine and powertrain options could arrive later in the production run. We’d love to see the 300-horsepower turbo four from the T-Roc R in the convertible.

Volkswagen will present the T-Roc Cabriolet to the public for the first time during the 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show that will open its doors in September. The model will arrive in showrooms across Europe (and in other global markets) before the end of 2019, but we won’t see it in the United States, where the standard T-Roc isn’t available. Time will tell whether its success will lure other automakers to the segment, or if it will follow the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet into the pantheon of automotive oddities.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Camaro vs. Mustang: Differences and similarities between two premier pony cars
Up Next

Amazon drops a $50 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB Wi-Fi tablet
2020 porsche cayenne turbo s e hybrid delivers 670 hp electrified punch tseh 1
Cars

Porsche expands its hybrid range with three gasoline-electric Cayennes

Porsche expanded its range of electrified performance cars by releasing three hybrid variants of the Cayenne SUV. The range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrids pair a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine with an electric motor to deliver 670 hp.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Camaro Exterior 1
Cars

Camaro vs. Mustang: Differences and similarities between two premier pony cars

The Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang are two of America's favorite sports cars. In this comparison piece, we highlight the main differences between the two machines when it comes to their design and performance, among other factors.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best hatchbacks vw golf lifestyle
Buying Guides

The best hatchbacks for 2019 are small in size and big on tech

The hatchback segment isn't huge, but there are still plenty of good options to choose from. Here, we've rounded up the best hatchbacks available in America, whether you're a fan of efficiency or looks.
Posted By Ronan Glon
honda pilot vs toyota highlander 2019 elite
Cars

Honda Pilot vs. Toyota Highlander: Which crossover is right for you?

Which three-row crossover is better, the Honda Pilot or the Toyota Highlander? Here, we compare the tech, performance, fuel economy, and price of each machine to find out.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla loses 702 million in q1 2019 announces insurance plan model 3 red mem
Cars

This woman implanted her Tesla key into her arm

Software engineer Amie DD took the car-shaped key fob that Tesla gives owners to unlock their vehicle, and implanted part of it in her arm, which allows her to open her Tesla with her body rather than a traditional key.
Posted By Emily Price
freightliner begins delivering electric ecascadia semi truck to customers
Cars

Freightliner starts delivering its electric eCascadia semi truck to customers

Freightliner will soon deliver the first two examples of its battery-electric eCascadia semi truck. The 730-horsepower hauler will be put in the hands of two companies that will test it in California and provide feedback.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 subaru outback available with water repellent startex upholstery onyx edition
Cars

Water-repellent fabric lets Subaru seats keep up with the people sitting on them

Subaru developed a water-repellent fabric named StarTex to help the seats in its cars keep up with the people sitting on them. StarTex is soft to the touch, it's easy to clean, and it's vegan.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Subaru Outback
Cars

The best family cars you can buy combine practicality, tech, driving pleasure

The perfect family car should exude value, without sacrificing practicality. Thankfully, there are a host of family cars that do just that, including a three-row SUV and one of the best stations wagons ever built.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 ford shelby mustang gt350r performance and specs
Cars

The 2020 Ford Shelby Mustang GT350R remains hilariously hardcore

The GT500 may be the new kid in town, but the Shelby GT350R offers the purest driving experience of any Mustang. The hardcore model borrows some tricks from the GT500 for 2020, Ford claims.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bentley exp 100 gt concept ar app augmented reality
Cars

Bentley EXP 100 GT concept gets its own augmented-reality app

The Bentley EXP 100 GT is a forward-looking concept car, so it seems fitting that it gets its own augmented-reality app, letting users take in the car's design virtually. Bentley dealers will let potential customers view a full-scale…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
rmk e2 hubless electric motorcycle at show 01 1
Cars

Reminiscent of Tron, RMK’s E2 hubless electric motorcycle gets closer to launch

Electric motorcycles have many fewer parts than petrol-powered bikes. Finnish-based RMK's E2 goes even further by eliminating the rear wheel hub. The stunning E2 is getting close to production with first deliveries expected in early 2020.
Posted By Bruce Brown
minnieapolis tears down an american car culture icon with ban on drive throughs gettyimages 520324591 2
Cars

Minneapolis bans drive-through windows in bid to keep pedestrians safe

Minneapolis recently took the first step in denying the significance of automobiles in American culture when the city council enacted a ban on drive-throughs. The local authority argued the ban will result in safer roads and cleaner air.
Posted By Bruce Brown
BMW Driver Assistance
Cars

BMW shows us how advanced tech help make you a better driver

We wanted to understand how the alphabet soup of safety system acronyms in a modern car work together to keep the driver in control. To learn how it all works, we went to a place where we could safely take a car well past the edge of…
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
acura type s concept 2019 monterey car week
Cars

Type S concept marks the return of sportier Acura models

Not seen since 2008, the Acura Type S once signified the sportiest Acura models sold in North America. Acura will revive Type S with a concept car debuting at Monterey Car Week, followed by two new production models.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein