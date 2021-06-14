Designed to enhance productivity on the go, the Chromebook CX1 series is the latest line of laptops from Asus. Promising a lightweight and ultraportable design with military-grade durability, these Chromebooks are meant serve as your travel companion.

Featuring the CX1100, CX1400 and CX1500 models, the CX1 series promises immersive visuals packed inside a stylish body. They are powered by quad-core Intel Celeron processors and sport 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. The processor being budget-friendly is a major factor in keeping the price of the device affordable — just don’t expect them to speed along quite as fast as an Intel Core chip.

Being Chromebooks, they also feature a wide variety of Android apps on the Google Play Store, though they don’t feature touchscreens. Asus also sells the Asus Chromebook Flip CX1100, a convertible 2-in-1 version of this same laptop.

The CX1100 boasts an 11.6-inch screen and weighs 2.65 pounds, the CX1400 features a 14-inch display and is 3.2 pounds, and CX1500 has a 15.6-inch panel and is 3.84 pounds.

Their portability is enhanced by a seemingly tough chassis. Asus has made several structural reinforcements and each model is solid enough to endure harsh circumstances. Having gone through industry-leading MIL-STD 810H U.S. military tests, the devices are said to be resistant against panel pressure, shock, and drops. The tests have also been redesigned to ensure greater durability.

However, and this is important to note, as tough as the body is claimed to be, it is an all-plastic chassis. Compare this with the aluminum Asus Chromebook Flip C436, one of the best Chromebooks of 2021, and you will likely be able to tell the difference.

The CX1400 and CX 1500 feature a slim-bezel design with high screen-to-body ratios. The CX1100 model has a 70% screen-to-body ratio, while the CX1400 and CX1500 models deliver a 77% ratio. What seems like a minor difference in screen-to-body ratio is actually a lot when you compare bezel size. A matte anti-glare coating on the display minimizes glare and reflections.

The lower-end HD (1366 x 768) LCD TN screen, which is your only option on the CX1100, features brightness of up to 250 nits. Upgrading to the 1080p model in the CX1400CNA or CX1500CNA will improve the sharpness of the visuals quite a bit.

With Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, the Chromebook CX1 series’ connectivity is relatively up to date. Its 720p camera aims to cover your camera needs as well, though we’ll have to test the quality of the lens ourselves.

As for ports, the models feature a 3.5mm combo audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, and a Micro SD card reader. This is fairly generous for a Chromebook. The devices also come with chiclet-style, spill-resistant keyboards with 1.5mm of travel.

The Asus Chromebook CX1100 is now available for $229. The CX1400 and CX1500 will arrive later this month.

