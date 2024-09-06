Asus just launched the best-looking Intel Lunar Lake laptop

Intel’s Lunar Lake-powered laptops are finally here, and you can buy a new Core Ultra Series 2 laptop later this month. One of the most interesting laptops from the lineup comes from Asus in the form of its new 2024 Zenbook S 14.

At just 1.1 centimeter thick and weighing 1.2 kilograms, the new ZenBook S14 is the brand’s slimmest 14-inch laptop to date. This makes it suitable for users who prioritize mobility without sacrificing performance.

While it looks similar to the previous-gen model, the new Zenbook S 14 comes with a special outer lid that is made from a unique Ceraluminum (ceramic + aluminum) material. Available in two color options — Scandinavian White and Zumaia Grey — it essentially combines the feel of ceramic, almost like sandstone, with the durability of aluminum. You can read more about that in our review of the AMD-based Zenbook S 16.

Another interesting design aspect is the area right above the keyboard that features a geometric grille design with 2,715 CNC-machined cooling vents. According to Asus, by using this pattern, it has managed to improve air flow by up to 50% ensuring efficient heat dissipation even at its highest 28W TDP. The laptop also features an improved ultra-slim vapor chamber, a bi-layer graphite sheet, and a dual-fan solution for up to two times increased heat dissipation.

The audio system consists of four high-quality speakers, and there is also a 1080p webcam that supports various AI effects, Windows Hello face recognition, and noise cancellation for clear video conferencing.

Despite its slim design, the Zenbook S 14 is equipped with a 72-watt-hour battery for long-lasting use. In its testing, Asus says that the laptop can last up to 27 hours while running offline videos at 1080p.

Recommended Videos

The display on the Zenbook S 14 remains unchanged from early 2024 models, featuring a 14-inch 16:10 2.8K 120Hz OLED panel. This version is touch-enabled and offers 500 nits brightness with HDR enabled, 100% DCI-P3 color, and Pantone validation.

Powering the laptop is the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chipsets and one can configure it with the highest Core Ultra 9 288V processor. Thanks to the new chips from Intel, the new ZenBook is now capable of delivering up to 48 tera operations per second (TOPS) on the NPU (neural processing unit) and a combined performance of 120 TOPS. It will be available 16GB or 32GB of onboard LPDDR5x-8533MHz memory (depending on the CPU), and up to a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD.

For ports, there are two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, a full-size HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-A Gen 3.2 Gen 2, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity is handled by an integrated module that supports Wi-Fi 7 (tri-band) and Bluetooth 5.4.

Pricing starts at $1,400 while customers can preorder the laptop starting September 6.

Asus also unveiled the Vivobook S 14, which is a more affordable alternative to the Zenbook, featuring a slightly thicker and heavier design but still maintaining a sleek profile at 1.3 kilograms and 1.39 centimeters at its thinnest point.

Priced from $1,000, it offers robust specifications including up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V CPU, Intel Arc 140V GPU, 32GB LPDDR5x RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The 14-inch OLED display has a 1920 by 1200 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It also boasts modern connectivity options like Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 75Whr battery, which is larger than that of the Zenbook, potentially offering longer battery life.

There will also be convertible versions of the Vivobook, available in 14- and 16-inch models with 360-degree hinges for versatile use in tent, stand, and tablet modes. These models feature touch displays with inking support, up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V CPUs, Intel Arc 140V GPUs, and 75Whr batteries. The 14-inch model is particularly appealing for its balance of size and functionality, while the 16-inch model caters to those needing more screen real estate.