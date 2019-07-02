Digital Trends
Cars

Volkswagen Type 20 concept wraps modern tech in a classic shape

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 10
volkswagen type 20 concept electric microbus
volkswagen type 20 concept electric microbus
volkswagen type 20 concept electric microbus
volkswagen type 20 concept electric microbus
volkswagen type 20 concept electric microbus
volkswagen type 20 concept electric microbus
volkswagen type 20 concept electric microbus
volkswagen type 20 concept electric microbus
volkswagen type 20 concept electric microbus
volkswagen type 20 concept electric microbus

Volkswagen expanded its Silicon Valley, California, research center, and to celebrate, it gave a 1962 Type 2 11-window Microbus a high-tech makeover. One of the most potent symbols of the 1960s, the Microbus was updated with features like an electric powertrain and a holographic infotainment system. The modernized vehicle was dubbed the Type 20 concept, a nod to Volkswagen’s 20-year presence in Silicon Valley.

At first glance, the Type 20 concept looks similar to a stock Mircobus. But upon closer inspection, the wheels, rearview mirror supports, and elements of the interior have a weird, alien look. The pieces, which were created using Autodesk software, are examples of “generative design,” according to VW. They were designed to maximize strength and minimize weight, using nature as a guide, according to the automaker.

In place of the original flat-four engine, the Type 20 concept features an electric motor producing 120 horsepower and 173 pound-feet of torque. A 10-kilowatt-hour battery pack provides the juice. The Type 20 also features an active air-suspension system designed by VW sibling brand Porsche. The vehicle automatically rises up to its road-going ride height as the driver approaches.

Getting into the Type 20 concept involves submitting to a facial-recognition scan. The system uses a 720p wide-angle camera mounted in the second driver’s side window, with facial-recognition software running on an Nvidia Jetson TX2 prototyping package. Once the driver gains access to the vehicle, they can use a built-in digital assistant and holographic infotainment system, something Volkswagen tried on another recent concept car.

The Type 20 concept was built to highlight the expansion of VW’s Silicon Valley presence. The automaker opened its Electronics Research Laboratory (ERL) in 1998 with just three employees. The facility gradually expanded to more than 180 employees, who have tackled projects like building a prototype self-driving car in concert with Stanford University. Nicknamed “Stanley,” the modified Volkswagen Touareg SUV competed in the 2005 Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Grand Challenge, traversing 132 miles of desert without human intervention, according to VW.

The ERL is being expanded and renamed the Innovation and Engineering Center California (IECC). It will be the largest Volkswagen research facility outside of Germany, according to VW, and demonstrates the automaker’s eagerness to tailor its products more closely to U.S. customer tastes. The IECC will be comprised of two branches: the Innovation Center California (ICC) and Engineering Center California (ECC). The ICC will be one of three such facilities around the world and will focus on long-term research projects. The ECC will focus on developing tech like connected cars and autonomous driving for the North American market, according to VW.

If the all-electric Type 20 concept gets your motor humming, stay tuned. Volkswagen plans to launch a production electric car with styling inspired by the Microbus in 2022. Based on the ID Buzz concept, the reborn bus is one of numerous electric models VW plans to launch over the next decade.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
awesome tech you cant buy yet cubo ai feat 321
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Electric surfboards, baby-guarding A.I., and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
2018 BMW i3
Cars

Don’t ditch gasoline just yet: BMW argues electric cars are overhyped

BMW is spending millions of dollars on developing EVs that no one will buy. The company's chief engineer explained EVs are far too expensive to merge into the mainstream anytime soon and demand comes from lawmakers rather than drivers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Cars

Think hybrids can’t be sporty? BMW’s Vision M Next is here to prove you wrong

BMW unveiled a concept named Vision M Next that shows what sports cars could look like in the not-too-distant future. It is a plug-in hybrid model with 600-hp, and a driver-focused interior packed with futuristic tech features.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Hyundai Palisade
Product Review

The Hyundai Palisade beautifully moves eight people in high-tech comfort

Hyundai takes on the lucrative large-crossover segment with the 2020 Palisade. This value-packed, three-row crossover provides comfortable seating for eight in a spacious, affordable package with lots of modern conveniences and clever tech.
Posted By Byron Hurd
Autonomous car levels
Cars

Everything you need to know about autonomous vehicles

Autonomous vehicles are already driving in cities across the US, and the technology is evolving rapidly. As the pursuit of full autonomy heats up, the differences between companies and strategies becomes more evident.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
2019 Nissan Leaf e+
Cars

Electric cars are about to become a bit noisier in the EU

A new EU law means that from today, new electric car models must be fitted with a noise generator to alert cyclists, pedestrians, and the visually impaired to their presence. A similar law will go into force in the U.S in 2020.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
bentley continental gt pikes peak international hill climb 2019 breaks production car record
Cars

Bentley Continental GT smashes production-car record at Pikes Peak

Bentley broke the production-car record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with its Continental GT. The race to the 14,115-foot summit of Colorado's Pikes Peak is one of the toughest challenges in racing.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 Nissan Rogue
Cars

Our favorite crossovers blend car capability with SUV utility

Crossovers are the hottest-selling vehicle segment, and that means the market is packed with great options. From frugal subcompacts to high-performance and luxury models, these are the best crossovers available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla fire China
Cars

Tesla fixes potentially fiery problem with an over-the-air software update

Tesla sent a team of in-house investigators to Shanghai, China, to determined why an early Model S exploded and caught fire. It blamed the fire on a defective battery module, and sent an over-the-air software update to remedy the issue.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Toyota e-Palette concept
Cars

Subaru and Mazda join Toyota’s self-driving car development venture

Five Japanese automakers -- including Subaru and Mazda -- will each invest in a self-driving car joint venture started by Toyota and SoftBank. The goal of the venture, dubbed Monet, is to develop mobility services around self-driving cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bentley exp 100 gt zero emission concept car teaser
Cars

Bentley will celebrate its 100th birthday with a zero-emission concept car

Bentley will celebrate its 100th birthday on July 10 with the unveiling of a new concept car. The Bentley EXP 100 GT will have a zero-emission powertrain, likely previewing an upcoming production model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 audi s8 news specs performance
Cars

2020 Audi S8 packs twin-turbocharged V8 muscle into a discreet form

The 2020 Audi S8 is the performance version of Audi's A8 luxury flagship. It gets a twin-turbocharged V8 engine and mild-hybrid system, along with all-wheel steering and a clever air suspension system.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 mini cooper countryman clubman lineup pricing john works
Cars

Looking to buy a Mini Cooper? It’s about to get more expensive

The 2020 Mini Cooper lineup will see a price hike on every model. Notable changes include more powerful engines for the John Cooper Works variants of the Clubman and Countryman, and a new driver-aid package.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
BMW autonomous 7 series
Cars

BMW’s relaxing autonomous 7 Series gave me a glimpse of the new normal

BMW invests between six and seven percent of its annual revenues into research and development, and its engineers are developing autonomous technology with ride-sharing programs in mind.
Posted By Ronan Glon