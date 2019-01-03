Digital Trends
Cars

Volvo wants to fit its cars with a camera that watches you while you drive

Ronan Glon
By
volvo driver camera

Even George Orwell didn’t go this far in 1984. Swedish car brand Volvo will give buyers the option of paying for a driver-facing in-car camera before the end of 2019. This technology sounds Big Brother-esque, but Volvo stresses the camera can make driving safer, detect health problems, and unlock a higher degree of convenience in its cars.

Volvo’s reputation for putting safety first is second to none in the automotive industry, and it primarily bills the camera as yet another feature it can add to its cars to make them safer. The camera checks the driver’s vital stats on a regular basis, and takes preventive measures if it detects something is wrong.

“[Driver-facing cameras] are very advanced these days: they can determine a driver’s glucose levels by looking at their pupils, so [it] could call a loved one or hospital if it detected a health problem. Cars will understand your state and de-stress you on your way back from work,” explained Atif Rafiq, Volvo’s chief digital officer, in an interview with British magazine Car.

Rafiq pointed out the camera will also let Volvo add facial recognition technology to its cars, from the smaller 40-series to the flagship 90-series models. “Your car will recognize you and set your Google apps, climate control, and seating position for you. It’s very clever,” he noted.

Aiming a camera at the driver’s face creates obvious privacy concerns. Volvo has tested this technology for years, and it concluded drivers ultimately learn to trust the camera. They accept it as another part of the technological latticework that powers the connected devices in their lives. The Swedish firm stresses the footage gathered by the camera will be anonymous, and it won’t share it with anyone else (such as law enforcement officials and insurance companies). What Volvo will do with it and which type of data it will gather from it are open questions at this point.

Car magazine reports the driver-facing camera will join Volvo’s list of options before the end of 2019. We don’t know how much it will cost, which model(s) it will be available on, or whether it will be offered in the United States. We’ve reached out to Volvo and we will update this story when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Mesmerizing time-lapse video provides rare look at how Tesla makes a Model 3
awesome tech you cant buy yet kistler jacket feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Aerogel jackets, powdered crickets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
Toyota Supra leak
Cars

Did Toyota accidentally reveal the 2020 Supra ahead of schedule?

Toyota's plan to once again lure enthusiasts into showrooms involves bringing back the Supra, one of its most emblematic nameplates. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming coupe, which Toyota is developing jointly with BMW.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla model 3
Cars

Tesla wants more employees to participate in Autopilot Hardware 3 testing

Tesla, which is currently testing its Autopilot Hardware 3, is looking for more employees to participate in the program. To make signing up more attractive, the company is offering its workers up to $13,000 in discounts.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow
Cars

The 10 most droolworthy concept cars of the year, and 1 big cringe

Concept cars aren't as wild as they once were, but automakers still know how to make us dream -- and, occasionally, cringe. In 2018, we saw dozens of concepts that often highlighted electrification, autonomous, or connectivity technology.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volkswagen mobile charging station
Cars

Volkswagen previews a quick-charging mobile power bank for electric cars

Volkswagen will begin placing mobile charging stations for electric cars around its hometown of Wolfsburg, Germany, in early 2019. These devices are like giant portable chargers that store enough electricity to charge about 15 electric…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback
Cars

Would you buy a performance version of the Toyota Corolla hatchback?

Toyota is open to a sporty Corolla hatchback that could rival the Honda Civic Type R or Hyundai Veloster N, according to a new report. But the model doesn't seem to be a priority for Toyota.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
elon musk starman space adventure spacex falcon heavy
Features

These are the 10 most important tech news stories of 2018

From Facebook scandals to unprecedented space travel, 2018 has been a year of important, turbulent, exciting, worrying, and delightful tech news. We count the 10 tech stories that will be influencing the future.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Bugatti Chiron
Cars

Watch a Bugatti Chiron hit 261 mph on a former space shuttle runway

The Bugatti Chiron has an (electronically limited) top speed of 261 mph, but most owners never get to experience that. See what it's like to max out one of the world's fastest supercars in this video.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
waymo orders thousands of chrysler pacifica minivans self driving car softens in pedestrian collison
Cars

Waymo’s autonomous cars are coming under attack in Arizona

It's not just technological challenges that autonomous-car companies have to overcome. Waymo's testing of self-driving cars near Phoenix, Arizona, shows that they still have to win over some members of the public, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tesla model 3 assembly time lapse video factory timelapse feature
Cars

Mesmerizing time-lapse video provides rare look at how Tesla makes a Model 3

This 48-second time-lapse gives us a rare look inside the Tesla factory in Fremont, California. It shows how the company makes a Model 3 from start to finish. The process requires 40 basic steps that are accomplished in 90 minutes.
Posted By Ronan Glon
SSC Tuatara walk around screen cap
Cars

See the elusive SSC Tuatara supercar show off for the camera

The SSC Tuatara was built to be the world's fastest production car, with a claimed top speed of 300 mph. Despite not quite being ready for prime time, The Tuatara made a rare public appearance at a Connecticut dealership.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Covering nearly 3 million square feet, the annual CES show is a gadget-lover paradise. Every year, technological titans and scrappy startups alike descend on Las Vegas to show off the amazing products they’ve been quietly toiling away on…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla cuts prices by $2,000 to offset reduced tax credit

Tesla cut the price of the Model S, Model 3, and Model X by $2,000 to compensate for the halving of its federal tax credit from $7,500 to $3,750. The tax credit is being phased out because Tesla has reached 200,000 electric car sales.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 Subaru Outback
Cars

Subaru Outback vs. Subaru Forester: The differences and similarities

Subaru's Outback and Forester may appear similar -- and overlap in some areas -- but they are fundamentally different cars. We delve into the differences between the two vehicles in terms of design, tech, performance, and fuel economy.
Posted By Ronan Glon