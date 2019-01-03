Share

Even George Orwell didn’t go this far in 1984. Swedish car brand Volvo will give buyers the option of paying for a driver-facing in-car camera before the end of 2019. This technology sounds Big Brother-esque, but Volvo stresses the camera can make driving safer, detect health problems, and unlock a higher degree of convenience in its cars.

Volvo’s reputation for putting safety first is second to none in the automotive industry, and it primarily bills the camera as yet another feature it can add to its cars to make them safer. The camera checks the driver’s vital stats on a regular basis, and takes preventive measures if it detects something is wrong.

“[Driver-facing cameras] are very advanced these days: they can determine a driver’s glucose levels by looking at their pupils, so [it] could call a loved one or hospital if it detected a health problem. Cars will understand your state and de-stress you on your way back from work,” explained Atif Rafiq, Volvo’s chief digital officer, in an interview with British magazine Car.

Rafiq pointed out the camera will also let Volvo add facial recognition technology to its cars, from the smaller 40-series to the flagship 90-series models. “Your car will recognize you and set your Google apps, climate control, and seating position for you. It’s very clever,” he noted.

Aiming a camera at the driver’s face creates obvious privacy concerns. Volvo has tested this technology for years, and it concluded drivers ultimately learn to trust the camera. They accept it as another part of the technological latticework that powers the connected devices in their lives. The Swedish firm stresses the footage gathered by the camera will be anonymous, and it won’t share it with anyone else (such as law enforcement officials and insurance companies). What Volvo will do with it and which type of data it will gather from it are open questions at this point.

Car magazine reports the driver-facing camera will join Volvo’s list of options before the end of 2019. We don’t know how much it will cost, which model(s) it will be available on, or whether it will be offered in the United States. We’ve reached out to Volvo and we will update this story when we hear back.