Can’t see the total solar eclipse this August? Volvo has you covered

Why it matters to you August's solar eclipse will be historic, and Volvo has a neat way of ensuring as many people as possible get to see it.

August’s total solar eclipse will be the first to be seen coast to coast in 99 years, but will only be visible over a narrow band of the country. Those who miss out won’t have a chance to see another eclipse like this until 2024. But Volvo has a plan to let as many people as possible see this spectacle.

Because historic natural phenomena also make for historic marketing opportunities, Volvo will record and broadcast the solar eclipse using a fleet of its newly redesigned XC60 SUVs. The vehicles will be equipped to capture the eclipse in 360-degree video and virtual reality. The spectacle will be broadcast globally via “live-stream, videos, photos, and more,” according to a Volvo press release.

While probably not as significant an event as a solar eclipse, the XC60 is an important new vehicle for Volvo. It’s the first of the Swedish automaker’s midsize “60” models to use the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform from the larger XC90 SUV, S90 sedan, and V90 crossover. All three of those models were well received, and Volvo would like to repeat that success with the rest of its lineup.

In the name of fuel efficiency, Volvo only uses small, four-cylinder engines to power its larger models, and the same will be true of the XC60. Its top powertrain will be a version of the T8 “Twin Engine” plug-in hybrid setup from the XC90, S90, and V90. That powertrain consists of a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that is both turbocharged and supercharged, and backed by electric assist. Non-hybrid four-cylinder options will be offered as well.

Volvo is getting more serious about electrified vehicles. In addition to expanding its range of plug-in hybrids, the automaker plans to launch its first all-electric car in 2019. Volvo believes electrification is key to meeting future emissions standards, and previously said it would put 1 million hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and all-electric cars on the road by 2025.

For now, Volvo will dispatch its fleet of XC60s to different vantage points around the country for the upcoming solar eclipse. It will release details on how people can tune in to the experience in the coming weeks.