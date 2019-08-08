Cars

Waymo found inspiration in airports for its Arizona self-driving car hub

Stephen Edelstein
By
With frequent delays and long security lines, the average airport may not seem like a model of efficiency. But that was where Waymo looked for a model when it started setting up an autonomous-vehicle testing hub in Chandler, Arizona, according to Automotive News.

Waymo examined how airlines turn around jets between flights, Rikard Grunnan, the company’s head of technical fleet operations, told Automotive News. Findings were applied to Waymo’s Phoenix hub, which is now home base to over 400 autonomous test vehicles. The fleet, consisting of modified Chrysler Pacifica minivans, is used for testing on public roads in the Phoenix metropolitan area. They also give rides to the public through the Waymo One ridesharing service.

Since November 2017, Waymo has partnered with dealership chain AutoNation on the maintenance of its minivans. AutoNation started out doing relatively simple tasks like oil changes and warranty repairs, but now does heavier maintenance work for Waymo, according to Automotive News. The two companies are also sharing data to find out, for example, which parts break first over the 250,000-mile lifespan Waymo is targeting for its vehicles. AutoNation will provide similar services for the Jaguar I-Pace once that model enters Waymo’s ridesharing fleet, Automotive News reports.

Ridesharing services present a threat to car dealerships because they lessen the need to own a car. That makes the partnership with Waymo a valuable tool for AutoNation. The company’s existing network of service centers could support a future fleet of self-driving cars. That level of infrastructure will be needed to keep a fleet of autonomous ride-share vehicles on the road, Waymo’s Grunnan told Automotive News.

Waymo is slowly expanding from a testing program to a full-scale commercial ride-sharing service. The company plans to open an 85,000-square-foot technical operations center in Mesa, Arizona, on the opposite side of the Phoenix metropolitan area from its current maintenance hub, which is located in Chandler. Waymo also has plans for a Detroit “factory” that will outfit cars with autonomous-driving hardware.

Maintenance may not be very glamorous, but it will likely be as important to taking self-driving cars mainstream as the technology itself. Instead of selling them to individual owners, most companies are expected to deploy autonomous cars in fleets for delivery or ridesharing services — like Waymo’s. That means companies will need to maintain large fleets of vehicles to ensure a car is ready whenever a customer wants to go somewhere. Like the airport.

So, who made my car? A comprehensive guide to today's car conglomerates
dot designated proving grounds automated vehicles route 101 california ventura highway 1200x0
Cars

Running on rubbish: Automakers eye using eggshells, tomato skins in car parts

Researchers are sifting through garbage to find sustainable alternatives to the materials used in car parts. Tomato skins and eggshells could replace environment-damaging carbon black in rubber parts, according to a new report.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Cars

Ambitious but not rubbish: The best Top Gear episodes ever

Since its relaunch in 2002, Top Gear has become required viewing for any serious gearhead. The great moments from this show may seem too numerous to count, but we've managed to pick some of the highlights from the first 26 seasons.
Posted By Ronan Glon
nissan and evgo will add 200 dc fast charging stations for electric cars leaf at station in baker ca
Cars

Nissan and EVgo adding another 200 fast-charging stations for electric cars

Nissan and EVgo are teaming up once again to make life more convenient for drivers of electric cars. The two companies plan to install 200 new DC fast-charging stations across the United States.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
hyundai electric race car 2019 frankfurt motor show logo
Cars

Hyundai is building an electric race car, but where will it compete?

Hyundai is building an electric race car, but won't offer any details other details on the car or where it will race. All will be revealed at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, where the Hyundai electric racer will make its public debut.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
audi sport announces plans to show six new models before 2020 car teaser
Cars

Audi Sport will unleash 6 new, redesigned performance cars in the next 4 months

Audi Sport will introduce six cars by the end of 2019. Looking at the dark teaser image it released, we think we see two variants of the RS Q3, an RS4, an RS6, an RS7, and an RS Q8. We'll see them in the next four months.
Posted By Ronan Glon
optimus ride to offer autonomous shuttle rides in new york city shuttles at brooklyn navy yard
Cars

Optimus Ride launches autonomous shuttle service in New York City

Workers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City can now make their way around the 300-acre industrial park in Optimus Ride's self-driving shuttles. The tech startup says it's the first trial of its kind in New York state.
Posted By Trevor Mogg, Stephen Edelstein
novitec announces suspension tweaks and body kit for tesla model 3 1
Cars

Tesla Model 3 tuned in Germany is an electric car you’ll either love or hate

German tuner Novitec has released a catalog of aftermarket parts for the Tesla Model 3. Its body kit includes several components made with carbon fiber, and it also makes 21-inch alloy wheels plus suspension parts available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Cars

Bolt vs. Volt: Chevrolet’s electrified models explained

The Chevy Bolt and Volt overlap in multiple ways, but they're two completely different cars. Here, we pitted the two vehicles against each other in multiple categories, including design, tech, and performance.
Posted By Ronan Glon
audi shows e tron scooter four wheeled electric skateboard concept combines with
Cars

Audi places its smallest model where escooters and skateboards intersect

Audi developed a vehicle that blurs the line between escooters and skateboards. Its E-Tron Scooter is an electric skateboard that's shaped like a longboard and fitted with a scooter-like handlebar. It has 12.5 miles of range.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Cars

For 2020, Volkswagen shuffles trim levels and adds tech across the board

Volkswagen is focusing on tech as it updates its full range of models for the 2020 model year. From the Jetta to the Arteon, all of the firm's cars benefit from a new infotainment system, and most receive standard electronic driving aids.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

End your dependence on fossil fuels with one of these amazing electric cars

Electric cars are getting smarter, safer, and more capable with each passing year. Here are our picks for the best electric cars on the market, whether you're looking for a performance ride or a family-friendly crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
avis ai technology scans rental cars for damage busy night highway
Cars

Avis is testing A.I. tech that scans your rental car for damage

Avis Budget Group is running a pilot program for automated vehicle inspections. The system being tested uses CCTV cameras to scan vehicles, and A.I. to review the images for damage and potential maintenance issues.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
car breakdown conglomerates assembly line
Cars

So, who made my car? A comprehensive guide to today’s car conglomerates

Have you ever wondered who owns the companies that make the cars we buy? We figured out who the man behind the curtain is, and in doing so, we also found out some interesting facts about those companies.
Posted By Ronan Glon
honda pilot vs toyota highlander 2019 elite
Cars

Honda Pilot vs. Toyota Highlander: Which crossover is right for you?

Which three-row crossover is better, the Honda Pilot or the Toyota Highlander? Here, we compare the tech, performance, fuel economy, and price of each machine to find out.
Posted By Ronan Glon