If you own a new Honda vehicle, or are thinking of buying one, you’ll want to get acquainted with the HondaLink system. Available on just about every 2019 and 2020 model of Honda, the HondaLink system is a “connectivity suite” that allows owners to connect their smartphones — both Android and Apple — to their vehicle in order to make many common functions more convenient and even enable a few totally unique features.

HondaLink pairs your smartphone with both a vehicle’s infotainment system, as well as the safety systems of the car. The system is built off two parts – the smartphone app and the Honda Infotainment system. The phone app is very cleanly designed and intuitive to use. At a glance, you can quickly see your car’s fuel range, tire pressures, odometer, and oil life all on one simple screen.

One of our favorite features of the system is the Amazon in-car delivery functionality. Instead of sending your Amazon packages to your doorstep to be stolen, the HondaLink system can temporarily unlock your car for the delivery driver to place the packages securely in your trunk, then lock your vehicle again.

The full safety and security features controllable through the app include:

Remote Engine Start and Lock or Unlock Doors

Automatic Collision Notification

Recall Notifications

Service Appointments

Roadside Assistance

Emergency Call

Speed Alerts

Security Alarm Alerts

Stolen Vehicle Locator

The infotainment features controllable through the app include:

Navigation

Parking Reminders

Destination by Voice

Hands-Free Calling

Phonebook Access

Music Streaming

Selected App Access

To enable HondaLink, you need to download the app on your smartphone, get in your car, and connect your phone via Bluetooth to the Honda Infotainment system. At this point, you can open the HondaLink app on your phone and it should automatically take you through the pairing procedure once the phone app recognizes the Bluetooth connection. Once connected, you have full control over the above-listed features through your phone.

HondaLink has been around for a few years now and has proven to be a secure and stable system that assists in your ownership experience and makes living with your new vehicle all the easier. Just like good technology should.

