If you’re still using a basic monitor even after upgrading your desktop computer or gaming PC, then you’re not maximizing the capabilities of your machine. It’s time to get a 4K monitor, especially since Best Buy is offering discounts to rival Amazon’s Prime Day deals. You’ll see bargains for displays made by Samsung, Asus, Sony, and more, but it’s highly recommended that you choose the 4K monitor that you’ll buy quickly. We’re not sure how long stocks will remain available, so you need to hurry with your decision on which one to purchase if you don’t want to miss out.

What to buy in Best Buy’s 4K monitor deals

The cheapest 4K monitor from Best Buy is the 28-inch Samsung ViewFinity UR55, which is available for following a $120 discount on its original price of $350. In addition to 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, the monitor also offers support for HDR, as well as AMD’s FreeSync for no screen tearing and stuttering. Another affordable option in the ongoing sale is the 28-inch Asus TUF Gaming 4K monitor, which has a Shadow Boost feature that enhances the details of images in dark areas. It had its price lowered to from $330 for $28 in savings.

On the other end of the spectrum is the 27-inch Sony InZone M9 4K gaming monitor, which is after a $100 discount on its sticker price of $900. In addition to AMD’s FreeSync, it also works with Nvidia’s G-Sync, and since the display is made by Sony, it’s designed to work perfectly with the PlayStation 5. Another eye-catching offer is a $500 discount for the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 curved 4K gaming monitor, which is included in our roundup of the best 4K gaming monitors as the fastest 4K gaming monitor in the world. You’ll enjoy a 240Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits of brightness, and fantastic HDR performance for instead of $1,500.

There are dozens of other options in Best Buy’s sale for 4K monitors as the retailer challenges Amazon on Prime Day, so feel free to take a look at the other deals. However, you’re going to have to do that quickly, because we’re pretty sure that stocks for some of these products are already running low. Once you see a 4K monitor that fits your needs and budget, you should add it to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

