Digital Trends
Computing

The 5 biggest laptop trends to look out for at CES 2019

Weird form factors, a resurgent AMD, and more laptop trends coming at CES

Arif Bacchus
By

It is once again the most joyful time of year to be a fan of all things technology. Bringing a preview of the trends expected across all tech industries throughout the year, CES 2019 will also offer a lot of surprises and news from some of the biggest names in laptop makers.

But before officially getting into CES, there is plenty of rumors you need to keep an eye on. Here’s a look at the top 5 laptop trends, and what you can expect out of the annual trades show.

MacBook Air alternatives galore

Macbook Air (2018) Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Apple took the wraps off a new MacBook Air in 2018, upping it to a Retina Display and a new Intel processor, so you can expect for another major laptop makers to follow suit in 2019.

Like the Dell XPS 13 and Huawei MateBook X Pro from 2018, MacBook alternatives could again remain a theme in the new year with Windows 10 laptops.  This year, however, it might be worth keeping an eye to see if leading laptop makers will introduce more entry-level options with Intel’s lowered-powered Y-series processors, instead of the U-series chipsets. We’ve seen quite a bit of these in the past, including on the ultra-portable Pixelbook, the new MacBook Air, and even the HP Spectre Folio. The benefit of battery life

Next-generation mobile graphics cards

Razer Blade Stealth 2019
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

2018 has been a year packed with lots of rumors about graphics cards and chipsets. As a result, it will be interesting to see where Nvidia, Intel, and AMD take mobile gaming in 2019.

Codenamed Arctic Sound, Intel originally teased a new dedicated graphics card at Siggraph 2018, and since then rumors have been floating on when it can be released. Considering Intel just took the wraps off an 8-core desktop processor, CES 2019 would be the prime time for an official GPU reveal, even if it doesn’t until 2020 as rumors indicated. Also, keep a watch for Intel’s 9th-generation CPUs both with and without integrated graphics.

Speaking of laptops, following the release of its RTX 2080, 2080 Ti, and RTX 2070, rumors have been swirling when the mobile versions of these RTX GPUs will be launched. There has been tons of talk about both the replacements to the current GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti offerings on gaming laptops, but also for more powerful graphics. Leaks have also pointed to the release of the RTX 2070, 2070 Max-Q variant, along with 2060, 2050 Ti and 2050. All signs point to a CES. Whether or not these cards will actually support advanced features like ray tracing, though, is still up in the air.

Keep an eye on AMD

AMD Rizen CPU 1600X on board
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Though most attention at CES is usually turned towards Nvidia or Intel, AMD looks to be taking the spotlight this time around. With a first-time CES keynote presentation from the company’s CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, AMD just might have some very big announcements to make.

What exactly should we expect? Well, a lot of products built on the Zen 2 architecture. In particular, AMD is widely expected to announce the Ryzen 3000 series CPUs, Ryzen 3000 series APUs with Vega Graphics, and a new Radeon “Vega II” graphics cards. You also can expect to hear more about how AMD is building on the 7nm platform, putting itself ahead of Intel which is still building chipsets on 14nm technology. At CES, look out to see if see these processors could end up powering some of the cheaper gaming laptops from HP, Dell, and Lenovo.

Longer battery life in laptops

qualcomm lte pc always connected laptop battery life

With Qualcomm announcing the Snapdragon 850 processor in 2018, and promising long-term and up to 21 hours of battery life on Always-Connected PCs, precedence was set high. Considering that most of the best laptops with Intel processors only see about 12-15 hours of battery life, it will be interesting to see how Intel can respond to Qualcomm’s threat.

Laptops like the Dell Inspiron 7000, released towards the end of 2018, have featured Intel’s latest Whiskey Lake CPUs but have still struggled with battery life. It might be worth keeping an eye to see if Intel can talk up battery life improvements on new laptops running on its latest mobile processors.

Experimental form factors on gaming laptops

acer predator 21 x review 21x hero6
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

When it comes to experimental concept products, CES never disappoints. In the last few years at CES, we’ve seen a healthy dose of weirdness in the gaming laptop form factor announced. We wouldn’t be surprised to see the same thing this time around.

Back at CES in 2017, Acer revealed the Predator 21 X, a gaming laptop with a 21-inch curved display. It looked insane at the time, but the laptop experimented with some of the things gamers with big pockets liked most: Curved displays and full-size mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches. Though it has been two years since then, look out for more of these experimental form factors in 2019. With the 2-in-1 being a popular form factor at CES in 2018, watch to see if gaming laptop makers can follow suit — or perhaps do something entirely unique.

Don't Miss

How to split your screen in Windows 10
Up Next

Can gamers build a society? We'll find out in Amazon's 'New World'
fake ios amazon alexa setup app echo dot 3rd gen
Computing

Microsoft’s latest patent lets you issue voice commands silently

Embarrassed of issuing voice commands in public or shouting over others to communicate with a smart speaker? Microsoft might have the answer with tech that claims it can understand voice commands ushered in near silence.
Posted By Michael Archambault
best google chrome games spelunky
Gaming

These are the coolest games you can play on your Google Chrome browser right now

Not only is Google Chrome a fantastic web browser, it's also a versatile gaming platform that you can access from just about anywhere. Here are a few of our favorite titles for the platform.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Brendan Hesse
Child Phone Tracking
Computing

Best free parental control software for PC, Mac, iOS, and Android

The internet can be a dangerous place, especially for your loved ones. Check out our selection of the best free parental control software for Windows and Mac OS X, so you can monitor your child and block unsavory sites.
Posted By Jon Martindale, Brandon Widder
HTC VIVE Best VR Headset
Virtual Reality

Getting into VR is spendy. Which headset is truly worth your hard-earned cash?

Virtual reality has finally gone mainstream, but how do you find the best VR headset for you? Check out a few of our favorites, whether you want the best of the best or a budget alternative for your mobile device.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
modem vs router plugging in
Computing

Everything you need to know about routers, modems, combos, and mesh networks

Modem vs. router: what's the difference? We explain their functions so you can better diagnose any issues prior to contacting technical support. We also talk about a few variants you'll see offered by ISPs and retailers.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
new macbook pro 8th generation cpu colorful wallpaper
Computing

This sale slashes the price off a 2017 MacBook Pro by up to $1,500

If you're looking to pick up a new and powerful MacBook Pro for 2019, look no further than Adorama's current deal offering up to $1,500 off select models of Apple's 2017 MacBook Pro, but only for a limited time.
Posted By Michael Archambault
dell announces latitude lineup ces 2019 latitide 4
Computing

Dell’s new Latitude laptop can detect your presence and wake itself

Commercial Dell customers can now roll in style. The new Latitude 7400 device comes equipt with a feature that can sense your presence, a stunningly small design, and new features for productivity on the go.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best games for the chromebook darkorbit screenshot fight
Computing

Want to game on your Chromebook? Here's where to start

Chromebooks aren't great for gaming, but there are a few titles that most machines can run. There's a surprisingly diverse crowd that includes role-playing games, action side-scrollers, and puzzlers.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
free drawing software
Computing

Need a free alternative to Adobe Illustrator? Here are our favorites

Photoshop and other commercial tools can be expensive, but drawing software doesn't need to be. This list of the best free drawing software is just as powerful as some of the more expensive offerings.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Computing

Windows 10 can split and resize windows with ease. Here's how to do it

Windows 10 is a great desktop operating system and its many window management features are part of the reason why. Here's how to divvy up windows using Snap Assist and other native tools.
Posted By Mark Coppock
how to print from a Chromebook
Computing

Yes, you can use Android apps on your Chromebook. Here's how

You can now get Android apps on your Chromebook! Google has enabled the Google Play Store app support on its Chrome OS and Chromebook hardware, so to get you started, here's our guide on how to get Android apps on a Chromebook.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Home Theater

Watch Amazon Video on your Chromecast — no Fire TV Stick needed

Amazon won't add Chromecast capability to its Instant Video app for Android any time soon, and it won't release an app for Android TV. But there's still a way to get that video on your TV by using your computer and a browser extension.
Posted By Parker Hall
d links new 5g home router link nr dwr 2010
Computing

D-Link’s 5G router promises up to 40 times faster speeds than your broadband

D-Link is fully embracing 5G for home broadband with its new gateway. The 5G router and modem combo promises speeds up to 3Gbps, which is 40 times faster than what most homes experience today with fixed-line broadband access.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
acer aspire 3 budget laptop bust feat
Computing

You can go too cheap on a laptop, and this is what happens when you do

It might seem like all budget notebooks are the same, and you can pick any old one off the shelf. That’s not true, though, as a quick comparison between the Acer Aspire 3 and Aspire E 15 demonstrates.
Posted By Mark Coppock