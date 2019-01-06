Digital Trends
Computing

The Razer Blade of the future could feature OLED screen, 240Hz refresh rate

Luke Larsen
By
Razer Blade 15 Advanced

There’s buzz in the air about OLED laptops at CES 2019. Razer has joined in on the hype, stating its interest in the display technology. More than that, the company brought two future concepts for the 15-inch Razer Blade. One featured a 4K OLED screen, and the other a 240Hz refresh rate.

The success of both display technologies depends highly on the success of Nvidia’s mobile RTX GPUs. 240Hz might feel like overkill now, especially for a thin-and-light gaming laptop like the Razer Blade. The 4K OLED screen, on the other hand, seems tailored to content creators and those with more varied use cases other than just gaming. The first OLED laptops were shown off three years ago, only to have completely dropped off the map. But now, it seems as if the supply chain and demand might be ready for the advanced display technology to start popping up again.

Razer Blade Advanced Model introduces Nvidia RTX 20-series

While there’s plenty of excitement for these future Razer Blade laptops, the company is also updating its current lineup of devices with the Razer Blade “Advanced Model.” Based on the Nvidia RTX 20-series graphics cards, these new gaming laptops will show off advanced features like ray tracing and programmable shading. The  Razer Blade Advanced Model can be configured with the RTX 2060, the RTX 2070 Max-Q, or the RTX 2080 Max-Q. These new cards sit alongside the six-core Core i7-8750H and are cooled by the company’s patented vapor chamber cooling.

The basic Razer Blade, which uses GTX 1060 graphics and an older thermal system, will still be available starting at $1,600. All models can be configured up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

1080p 144Hz and 4K 60Hz models will still be offered, the latter of which is touchscreen and claims to achieve 100 percent in the Adobe RGB color space. The Advanced Model with either the RTX 2060 or 2070 will also be available in the Mercury White colorway.

Here’s the kicker: The Razer Blade Advanced Model starts at $2,300. Included in that is the RTX 2060, a 256GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and a 1080p 60Hz display. For reference, that’s $400 more than the last year’s GTX 1060 configuration.

It will be available for sale starting on January 29 from Razer’s website.

The Asus Zenbook 13 is only $850, but it’s all the laptop you’ll need

Long on battery life and short on price, the Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FA is another affordable entry that tries to unset better known rivals, such as Dell’s XPS 13 and Apple’s MacBook Air. Though not without quirks, the ZenBook 13’s…
Here's how to download Wikipedia. Seriously. The whole thing

Frequent Wikipedia user? You can actually download the entire Wikipedia library to your home computer thanks to its open-source nature and a several free applications that do almost all the heavy lifting for you. Here's how to do it.
Acer Swift 7 dazzles with near-borderless touch display, weighs under two pounds

Not a fan of bezels, and looking for the thinnest and lightest machine on the market? Acer's latest iteration of the Swift 7 introduces an impressive 14-inch touchscreen with a 92-percent screen-to-body ratio, all coming in at under two…
HP’s affordable yet stunning monitors shave bezels to free up your desk

Be it with privacy screens, or slim bezels, HP's new offerings for CES 2019 come packed with unique features which promise to immerse consumers in whatever they are creating or watching. 
Blink and you'll miss it! HP's Omen 15 brings a crazy-fast 240Hz display to laptops

MSI and Alienware are at the top of the gaming laptop makers but with new features like next-generation Nvidia graphics, a 240 Hz display with 4 ms response times, the Omen 15 looks to make some noise and disrupt the gaming laptop market.
HP takes PC gaming to the living room with 65-inch Omen X Emperium monitor

If you're aching for a larger display, you'll want to check out HP's Omen X Emperium, a 65-inch monitor that's designed for PC games to be played in the living room. It also comes with a built-in soundbar for immersive audio.
HP’s new Chromebook 14 comes with AMD inside, instead of Intel

In a first for the ever-growing Chromebook market, HP is launching a new Chromebook 14, with AMD processors inside, bringing more flavor to its expanding portfolio of Chromebooks. 
These quick tips will help you get the perfect screenshot on a PC

Capturing a screenshot of your desktop is easier than you might think, and it's the kind of thing you'll probably need to know. Here's how to perform the important function in just a few, easy steps.
AMD claims its Ryzen 3000 mobile chips let you have fun faster

AMD's new lineup of mobile chips for 2019 include a blend of Ryzen and Athlon cores. They're targeting both productivity and gaming markets and AMD hopes to see them make in roads in the Chromebook space, too.
Windows 10 to allow users to pause updates for up to seven days

Windows 10 updates have been a source of consternation for some time. But now there is some good news on the horizon for frustrated Windows 10 users, as updates will no longer happen automatically and can be paused for up to seven days.
How to easily record your laptop screen with apps you already have

Learning how to record your computer screen shouldn't be a challenge. Lucky for you, our comprehensive guide lays out how to do so using a host of methods, including both free and premium utilities, in both MacOS and Windows 10.
Here’s how to watch the Nvidia CES 2019 press conference

Nvidia will be hosting its own press conference at CES 2019. The press conference will be held on the first media day of the show: Sunday, January 6. Here's how to watch the press conference when it airs.
The Asus ZenBook S13 has the world’s thinnest laptop bezels

Asus continues to double down on leveraging tiny bezels the pack as much laptop as possible into the smallest bezels. The ZenBook S13 is the standout in the new Asus line, being the "world's slimmest."
Alienware’s thin m17 and m15 gaming laptops pack Nvidia RTX 2000-series GPUs

New gaming laptops from Dell are incoming. At the Consumer Electronics Show, Dell is going all out and revealing both new and updated gaming laptops, the Alienware m17 and m15.
