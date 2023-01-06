If anybody knows that January is the hot time for laptop deals it’s us, but this year Best Buy got the memo. There’s a three day sale going on as we speak that has some pretty great deals you’ll want to take advantage of. Unfortunately, these flash sales can bombard you with everything from 2-in-1’s to gaming laptop deals and everything in between. Instead of making you wade through all of the deals on your own, we’ve decided to help and pick out the products that you should actually be looking at. In the end, we arrived at a list of seven worthy contenders:

ASUS E410 — $150, was $250

Let’s start off with the incredibly affordable ASUS E410. With a 14-inch screen, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of storage you’ll be getting way more than you expected for the price point, where you usually expect smaller, slower, clunkier devices. In reality, this can be used for casual gaming, especially with its beautiful 14-inch screen and one month of Xbox Game Pass after purchase. While the resolution is a slightly unusual 1360 x 768, the most interesting part of the ASUS E410 is actually its trackpad that can be used as a numpad calculator as well. If you’re looking for a bit more power, but are digging the 14-inch screen, we recommend looking through our library of 14-inch laptops to find the perfect model for you.

HP 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook — $279, was $419

Of the two HP laptop deals that we want to highlight, the HP 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook acts more like a full on, versatile entertainment platform than a strict laptop. It has 4GB of memory, 64GB of storage, and operates on the Chrome OS so you know it’ll function as a serviceable laptop. What makes the HP 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook actually shine, though, is when you start to use it as a pure entertainment device. The two sound strips along the side from B&O can give you that wonderful stereo feel even from a laptop. Then, when you want to turn around and be the entertainer, the included HD webcam and dual mics will come in super handy.

HP Laptop 15 — $380, was $500

The other HP laptop we have for you today is a more traditional laptop and has a much bigger screen. It also has what our laptop buying guide refers to as the “sweet spot” for RAM, 8GB, and that trend stays throughout the product. For example, it comes with an 11th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor, UHD graphics, and 256GB of internal SSD storage. Depending on how you’re using it you can get between 9 and 11 hours of use off of a single charge. It’s exactly what you are expecting from a laptop. The only thing not to expect is just how cheap it comes in with this sweet sale price.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $801, was $1,300

While everyone is busy sending high praise to the Microsoft Surface Pro line, we wanted to take a step back and hand some praise to some Microsoft Surface Laptop deals as well. Where Microsoft Surface Pro laptops go all Transformers on you in their 2-in-1 presentation, the standard Surface Pro gives ironclad stability and best-in-class hardware. For example, this Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 gives you an Intel 11th-Gen Core i5 processor, a really cool 2256 x 1504 PixelSense screen, 512 GB of SSD storage, and an all day battery life. It’s just a super solid machine with a standard — and very sturdy — chassis, all coming at you for a great price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 — $900, was $1,350

Now we’re getting to the Microsoft Surface Pro deals, with the Surface Pro 8 taking the cake. Its got the 2-in-1 sensibilities that make it a top of the line laptop and tablet, two places where its slightly newer brother (the Microsoft Surface Pro 9) sits as king. When used as a tablet, it simply feels superior with a 120 Hz refresh rate on a 13.5-inch touchscreen and super fast Wi-Fi 6 download speeds. When kicking back and relaxing, you can even enjoy the Surface Pro 8’s Dolby Atmos sound. Then, when you use it as a laptop, you’ll enjoy the 8GB of RAM, Intel 11th-Gen Core i5 processor, and 256GB of SSD storage. But what will really make it all click is the Thunderbolt connection, making it almost like an impromptu desktop!

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022) — $1,149, was $1,300

It’s easy to forget that you can find MacBook deals at places that aren’t Apple, but don’t worry because Best Buy won’t let you down. They have the latest MacBook Pro right here for you, and it has a cool design! You probably want the MacBook Pro for its Apple integration or the Apple M2 chip, or maybe even the 8GB of memory or 256GB of SSD storage it will provide. And lets be honest, the 20 hour battery life is a big draw, too. However, if you’re a longtime fan of the Apple ecosystem, the biggest draw will always be that it is the newest Apple MacBook and that makes it inherently worthwhile to look at for you. So, take a look. If you want to upgrade, this is the time to do so.

ASUS TUF Dash Gaming Laptop — $1,200, was $1,500

Last, but certainly not least we have the ASUS TUF Dash, a laptop that can be sold with a single sentence. RTX 3070. A few grammarians will deduct points for that one, but those interested in gaming laptops are certain to let it slide. In addition to the RTX 3070, the ASUS TUF Dash has a 16GB memory and 512 GB of storage so all of your favorite games can both run and be stored on the same laptop. But how do games on it look? Pretty great, with a large 15.6-inch screen and rapid 144 Hz refresh rate. It also uses Adaptive-Sync to keep lag and stuttering down. ASUS also boasts “Military Grade Toughness” for the TUF Dash, saying that it is capable of “withstanding the accidental bumps and knocks of everyday life.” Translation: This device is ready to handle your next rage quit.

