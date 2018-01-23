Acer’s updates the Chromebook Spin 11 with a slimmer figure and Pentium CPU

Acer introduced three new Chrome operating system devices on Tuesday, January 23: The Chromebook Spin 11 2-in-1 with a 360-degree hinge, the Chromebook 11 C732 for students, and the Chromebox CXI3 mini-desktop. All three are making their debut during the Bett Show 2018 convention focusing on education, which also saw the release of four new inexpensive Windows 10 PCs as seen on Monday.

For starters, here are the specifications for the Chromebook Spin 11:

Screen size: 11.6 inches with Touch Screen type: IPS Resolution: 1,366 x 768 Processor: Intel Celeron N3350

Intel Pentium N4200 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 500 (Celeron)

Intel HD Graphics 505 (Pentium) Memory: 4GB LPDDR4

8GB LPDDR4 Storage: 32GB

64GB Sound: 2x speakers Camera: 720p (second optional camera) Connectivity: Wireless AC (2×2)

Bluetooth 4.2 Ports: 2x USB-C 3.1 Gen1

2x USB-A 3.1 Gen1

1x Micro SD card reader Battery: 4870 mAh (10 hours) Dimensions: 11.65 (W) x 8.11 (D) x 0.78 (H) inches Weight: 2.75 pounds Starting price: $349 Accessory: Wacom EMR Stylus (CP311-1HN only) Availability: March

This is essentially a refreshed Chromebook Spin 11 sporting a new Intel Pentium processor option. It’s a four-core chip released in the third quarter of 2016 with a base speed of 1.1GHz, and a maximum boost speed of 2.5GHz. You will also see configurations still using Intel’s dual-core Celeron chip released in the same timeframe with the same base speed, but a slightly lower boost speed. These two older chips are part of the reason why the Chromebook Spin 11 offers such a low price tag.

Also new to this Chromebook are configurations with 8GB of system memory, and 64GB of storage. That latter number is generous for a Chromebook, as the Chrome OS foundation relies on web-based apps, so there is no need for large amounts of storage. But given that the Spin 11 supports Google Play and Android-based apps, you are going to need the extra space to host your installed Android games, social network clients, tools, and so on. Backing up the two storage options is a Micro SD card reader supporting additional space.

As the list shows, the updated Spin 11 relies on an 11.6-inch screen based on IPS panel technology promising deep, rich colors and wide viewing angles. The device supports touch input complemented by a 360-degree hinge enabling four modes: Laptop, tent, stand, and tablet. The CP311-1HN model also supports the Wacom EMR stylus (aka electromagnetic resonance) that allows you to draw and take notes directly on the screen without the need for batteries or cables.

Finally, the revamped model is slightly thinner and lighter than the previous version, measuring 0.78 inches versus the prior model’s 0.82-inch thickness. It has lost weight too, down to 2.75 pounds versus its previous 3.09-pound weight. Both are extremely lightweight anyway but the newer version gives you less to worry about while juggling the Chromebook with books or a cup of coffee.

As for Acer’s two other devices, the Chromebook 11 C732 arrives in March as well starting at $299 for touch-based models and $279 without touch. Meanwhile, Acer has no idea when it will ship the Chromebox CXI3 mini-desktop, nor did the company provide possible pricing.