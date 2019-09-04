Acer announced a refresh to its ConceptD line of computing products at the IFA trade show in Berlin, including its RTX Studio laptops and a new ConceptD CM2241W color-accurate monitor. There are a variety of different models for the ConceptD laptops, including a Pro line with discrete Nvidia workstation-class Quadro graphics and a non-Pro line. The flagship, and probably the most recognizable, of the ConceptD notebooks is the ConceptD 9 Pro, a convertible laptop with a massive 17-inch screen that can fold and recline — similar to what Microsoft has achieved with the desktop Microsoft Surface Studio 2 — thanks to Acer’s Ezel hinge.

Going Pro

All models in the ConceptD Pro series feature powerful 9th-Gen Intel Core processors alongside Nvidia’s line of Quadro graphics — topping out with a Quadro 5000 discrete GPU to deliver workstation-class performance in a mobile form factor. Thanks to discrete graphics, Acer claims that these notebooks are not only designed for professional creators, but also for A.I. engineers and software developers. However, given the GPU performance here, we’d expect these systems to be able to handle some graphics-intensive real-time ray tracing games with ease as well, making them versatile machines for work and play.

The 17.3-inch RTX Studio ConceptD 9 Pro is the flagship model of the lineup, featuring the Quadro RTX 5000 graphics with 16GB vRAM, 32GB of DDR4 memory, and ample storage. It boasts the same CNC-machined Ezel Aero Hinge as the previous-generation model. The versatility of the hinge design makes it convenient for collaboration and even small presentations, while the Pantone Validated 4K UHD display is great for creative work that requires high levels of color accuracy. Acer said the display supports 100 percent of the Adobe RGB color space and a Delta E of less than one, making the panel extremely accurate. The screen also supports inking, thanks to the a Wacom EMR stylus that magnetically attaches to the side of this convertible laptop.

Stepping down into the ConceptD 7 Pro, you’ll have a more traditional RTX Studio notebook with a 15.6-inch 4K display in a form factor that’s just 17.9mm thin and weighs 4.63 pounds. It’s not the lightest laptop on the market, but the 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Quadro RTXX 5000 discrete graphics make it ideal for being able to accomplish tasks on the go that would normally require a beefier desktop workstation.

The midrange ConceptD 5 Pro — available in either 15.6- or 17.3-inch IPS displays that top out with 4K UHD resolution — pairs a 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 silicon with Nvidia’s Quadro RTX 3000 graphics. A metal chassis and Pantone Validated display makes this a great tool for animators, architects, and small studios. Those who value a more mobile-friendly design will want to go with the ConceptD 3 Pro, a laptop that’s built for photographers thanks to its 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Quadro T1000 graphics. The fans on the ConceptD 3 Pro operate at lower than 40 decibels, making it suitable for use in quiet environments.

The 9 Pro will ship in November with a price starting at $5,799, while the 7 Pro will be available this month starting at $2,699. The 5 Pro is the most affordable of the Pro series, coming in with a starting price of $1,999 when it ships in December in North America. The ConceptD 3 Pro will be available for $1,699 when it ships in November.

GeForce RTX options for designers

If Quadro RTX is way more powerful than you think you’ll ever need for creative tasks, the ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 3 rely instead on consumer-class GeForce graphics. The 5 series tops out with GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, while the 3 series maxes out with GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, which should still deliver plenty of power for mobile content creation projects, gaming on the go, and productivity tasks.

The ConceptD 5 will be priced at $1,799 when it ships in December, while the ConceptD 3 will cost $999 when it becomes available in November.

Wooden accent adds style

If you need a larger screen to view your work, the ConceptD CM2241W delivers a stylish experience while still supporting features that creatives care about. This monitor features slim bezels, support for 99 percent of the Adorbe RGB color space, and a 75Hz refresh rate.

But unlike monitors designed for creatives — the LG UltraFine 4K, for example — this ConceptD display sheds its black and metal design in favor of a wooden base, which can add a bit of flair to a creative workspace.

Pricing and availability for the monitor was not immediately available.

