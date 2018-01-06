Digital Trends
Are your pockets deep? Acer Predator Orion 9000 can push limits of gaming power

Acer has a lot of exciting new hardware on display at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, but if you’re a fan of raw power, there’s nothing in the lineup that compares to the Predator Orion 9000. With options for everything up to a Core i9 CPU and dual GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards, it stands above everything else if you’re looking for the ultimate in prebuilt gaming power and have deep pockets.

We’re big fans of the Acer Predator range of systems here at Digital Trends, so it’s always exciting to learn of a new player in the game. But when that player is as monstrously powerful as the Predator Orion 9000, it’s almost a little intimidating. Although entry-level versions will be significantly weaker than the most expensive offering, if you do opt for the best hardware available, you’ll end up with a staggering 18 cores and 32 threads on the processor alone. The dual top-tier graphics cards put this monster into orbit.

You don’t need to opt for quite that much if you don’t need it (or can’t afford it) but the option is there. You can effectively spend as much as you want, to get as much power as you want for your perfect gaming PC.

Whatever you choose, it’s all encased within the “spacecraft-like” interior of the black-and-silver chassis, with a clear side window with customizable RGB lighting on the front bezel. The case itself serves a functional purpose, with built-in shielding against electromagnetic interference. It also has handles and wheels, making it one of the easier high-end desktops to move around — it’s perfect for transporting to a friend’s house or LAN (local area network) party.

To make sure all of the powerful internal hardware stays nice and cool, you can utilize Acer’s IceTunnel 2.0, which helps pull plenty of cold air in through the front, while ushering all the warmer air out of specific thermal vents. Combined with a liquid-cooled CPU, the system should stay quiet, even if you pack it full of high-end hardware.

Set to go on sale in February, the Acer Predator Orion 9000 will start at $2,000 from the Acer store.

