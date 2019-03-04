Digital Trends
Computing

Acer Swift 5 vs. Dell XPS 15

Acer's Swift 5 is cheaper and lighter than the Dell XPS 15, but is it a better value?

Mark Coppock
By
Acer Swift 5 (2019) review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Some laptops, like Dell’s XPS 15, aim to be all-around performers and fit well in a variety of environments. Others, like Acer’s 2019 Swift 5, are laser-focused on a single attribute — in this case, on being the lightest 15-inch laptop in the world.

Is it better to be a Jack of all trades or a master of one? We took a look at the Swift 5 and the XPS 15 to see which 15-inch laptop is best worth your investment.

Design

Acer Swift 5 (2019) review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Swift 5 and XPS 15 are both built around 15.6-inch displays, but the Dell benefits from smaller bezels (with an unfortunate up-the-nose webcam angle that the Acer avoids). It also manages, therefore, to fit into a smaller carbon-fiber and aluminum chassis. The Acer, on the other hand, leverages a magnesium-lithium alloy to fit its components into the lightest weight among all 15-inch class laptops. And it’s a stunning differential indeed, with the Swift 5 coming in at a miraculous 2.2 pounds, while the XPS 15 is more than twice as heavy at 4.5 pounds.

The XPS 15 does feel more solid in hand, though. The Swift 5 doesn’t feel like it won’t stand up to abuse, but it has some flex in the lid, keyboard deck, and bottom that the XPS 15 doesn’t demonstrate. And the XPS 15 is a better-looking laptop, with its black and silver color scheme being a touch less conservative than the all-silver Swift 5 that looks like it wants to fade away into the background.

In addition, both laptops offer keyboards with similar travel and spacing, but the XPS 15’s feels precise without requiring quite as much pressure as the Swift 5’s. That makes the former’s keyboard more comfortable for longer typing sessions. Both laptops offer Microsoft Precision touchpads as well, but again the XPS 15’s is more comfortable thanks to a smoother surface than the Swift 5.

Regarding connectivity, the Swift 5 provides a mix of ports including two USB-A 3.1 ports, a full-size HDMI port, and a USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port. The XPS 15 is is similar, also offering two USB-A 3.1 ports, a USB-C port (but with 40 Gbps Thunderbolt 3 support), and an HDMI port. The addition of Thunderbolt 3 support gives the XPS 15 a significant edge here.

The Swift 5 has one thing going for its design: it’s incredibly light. The XPS 15, though, feels more robust, looks better, and has better connectivity.

Performance

Dell XPS 15 9570 full
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The Acer Swift 5 is built around the Whiskey Lake quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8265U or Core i7-8565U, 15-watt parts. The XPS 15 aims for higher performance, with an 8th-generation six-core 45-watt processor in the Core i7-8570H. The Swift 5 is plenty fast for productivity work, but the XPS 15 has a significantly higher ceiling and can handle more demanding creativity tasks. Throw in the GTX 1050 Ti for support on the graphics side of things, and you’ve got a fantastic laptop for creative work. Both laptops have speedy PCIe solid-state drives (SSDs) and so neither will make you wait while saving and accessing your data.

Their displays are also a significant difference, with the XPS 15 offering excellent Full HD and 4K options that bother enjoy wide color gamuts, accurate colors, and very high contrast and brightness. The Swift 5’s Full HD display is just average, with good enough colors, brightness, and contrast for productivity work but falling short for creative professionals.

The XPS 15 is significantly faster and its displays look so much better.

Portability

Acer Swift 5 (2019) review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

We’ve already pointed out the Swift 5’s main benefit: it’s incredibly lightweight and in fact, feels almost insubstantial given its overall size. That makes it easier to carry around.0

But, it gains some of its lightweight from Acer’s decision to pack in only 54 watt-hours of battery capacity compared to the XPS 15’s 97 watt-hours. That means that the XPS 15 is going to last a couple of hours longer than the Swift 5 no matter how you’re using them, and that’s pretty remarkable given the Dell’s more powerful CPU.

The XPS 15 is twice as heavy and you’ll notice it in your backpack, but it also lasts longer on a charge.

The XPS 15 is worth the extra pounds

Dell XPS 15 9570 webcam
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The Swift 5 is right on the border of premium pricing at $1,000 for a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. You’ll spend $1,400 to upgrade to a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The XPS 15 is more costly at the high end. It starts at $1,000 for a Core i5-8300H, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard disk drive (HDD). And you can spend as much as $2,900 for a crazy-fast Core i9-8950H, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, GTX 1050 Ti, and a 4K display.

The XPS 15 is faster, last longer, looks better, and is simply a better all-around laptop. You’ll just have to put up with some extra weight.

Don't Miss

Should you turn your computer off at night? We asked an expert
Dell XPS 8930 Review
Computing

To power off or not to power off? That is the question -- and we've answered it

The question of whether you should leave your computer on all the time or shut it down while you're away from it, especially at night, has been the subject of debate for years now. We decided to ask an expert to weigh in.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
External hard drive
Computing

Is your data safe? Here's how to back up your Mac to an external drive

Don't want to lose your data, but don't trust the cloud? Backing up your Mac is easy, but you will need to make sure that your external hard drive is properly prepared. Here is how to backup a Mac to an external hard drive.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
youtube shuttering video editor editing
Computing

Done paying for Premiere and Final Cut Pro? Here are the best free alternatives

Video-editing software doesn't have to cost you a paycheck and a half. Here is some of the best free video-editing software for making quick and extensive edits so you can channel your inner Hollywood director.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

Ryzen 3000 chips will pack a punch, and could be launched as early as July

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3000 generation of CPUs could be the most powerful processors we've ever seen, with higher core counts, greater clock speeds, and competitive pricing. Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Jon Martindale
logitech mx vertical 4
Computing

Heal your wrist aches and pains with one of these top ergonomic mice

If you have a growing ache in your wrist, it might be worth considering ergonomic mice alternatives. But which is the best ergonomic mouse for you? One of these could be the right purchase for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to change the background on a mac macbook pro 2016 hero 1500x1000
Computing

MacBook Pro 13 hits Black Friday pricing in March with $300 drop

If you're quick, you can grab an Apple MacBook Pro for $300 off as part of a limited Amazon discount. The model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Acer Swift 5 (2019) review
Product Review

The pursuit of a lighter laptop is the Swift 5’s strength, and its weakness

The 2019 Acer Swift 5 looks to use its incredibly light weight to compete in a competitive 15-inch laptop market, but dropping a the ounces means compromising battery life.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Ports on the left side of the laptops
Computing

USB4 is coming, and it’ll have data transfer speeds as fast as Thunderbolt 3

USB 3.2 is still in the process of being rolled out, but its successor has already been announced. USB4 is the next generation of USB technology, now with data transfer speeds of double its predecessor.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Computing

New Chromebooks with AMD processors might get Google’s next-gen Fuchsia OS

Though previously spotted running on the Pixelbook, Chromebooks with AMD processors now also appear to be on the now growing list of devices which might eventually get Google's Fuchsia operating system.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
windows 10 october update
Computing

Can Windows Lite take on Chrome OS in the streamlined notebook space?

Microsoft's next version of Windows might not actually be called Windows. The currently code-named, "Windows Lite," is said to be a Chrome OS competitor that's lightweight and streamlined.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Origin Millennium (2019) review
Product Review

Origin's Millennium is a desktop battle station that defeats all foes

The massive, heavy Origin Millennium is a flagship desktop with serious hardware and a price tag to match. It’s no bargain, but its quality and handsome design make a gaming battlestation you’ll want to own.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Stock photo password login screen on laptop
Computing

Browsing may soon be free of passwords as WebAuthn gains approval

The World Wide Web Consortium announced it has approved a new authentication standard known as WebAuthn. Instead of a password, WebAuthn will allow users to log into their online accounts via a security device.
Posted By Anita George
logitech g pro keyboard
Computing

Choose your weapon wisely -- these are the best keyboards for gaming on your PC

Your PC isn't complete without one of the best gaming keyboards on the planet. We have a list spanning full-sized models to compact versions from Razer, Cooler Master, Corsair, Logitech G, and more.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite