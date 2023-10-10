 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

My favorite gaming monitor just dropped to its lowest price — here’s why you should buy it

Jacob Roach
By
Alienware ultrawide OLED on a desk.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Alienware’s AW3423DWF, otherwise known as the Alienware 34 QD-OLED, is my favorite gaming monitor. It tops the list of the best gaming monitors here at Digital Trends, sure, but it’s also the display I use every day for work, gaming, and everything in between. It’s not an exaggeration to say the Alienware 34 QD-OLED supercharged my gaming setup, and it’s down to its lowest price ever.

You probably know that Amazon’s Prime Day Deals are going on — and if you didn’t, make sure to check out our roundups of the best Prime Day gaming laptop and best Prime Day gaming PC deals — but you won’t find the Alienware monitor on Amazon. Some of the best deals you can find on Prime Day aren’t on Amazon, as other retailers jump on the bandwagon with their own deals.

In this case, the Alienware AW3423DWF is down to $800 directly from Dell. You’ll commonly find it on sale for $1,000, and you’ll spend $1,100 if you buy it without a price reduction. Even at $1,000, the Alienware AW3423DWF is a good value. With its price reduction today, it’s a downright deal. Just a few months ago, the monitor made headlines for dropping down to $1,000. Now, it’s $200 cheaper.

Related

The Alienware 34 AW3423DWF is the gaming monitor I use personally, and after years of reviewing gaming monitors, I like to think I have good taste. But I understand if you’re not sold. This is still an $800 monitor, so let me convince you it’s the one you should buy.

For starters, it’s a QD-OLED display. That brings the perfect black levels and infinite contrast of OLED together with Quantum Dots. Without getting into too much technobabble, that allows this display to have solid brightness and vibrant colors, which is a bit of a struggle for traditional OLED. The result is a display that has some of the best HDR performance you can find in a gaming monitor, even putting displays like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 to shame.

HDR performance is a big deal for me and the immersive games I like to play, especially with an app like Special K that can inject HDR into games like Starfield, Lies of P, and Elden Ring. 

Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Alienware 34 QD-OLED.
Digital Trends

On top of showstopping color and HDR, you’re getting a 165Hz refresh rate, which I’ve found is the sweet spot for most gaming displays. This is backed up by AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, so you can use the full refresh rate with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) active.

There are actually two versions of the Alienware 34 QD-OLED. The one I’m recommending is the cheaper FreeSync version. There’s also a slightly more expensive G-Sync version that isn’t on sale. Regardless, the FreeSync version is better overall. The original model doesn’t support firmware updates, while this version does, so it’s the one to buy.

For image quality and premium gaming, there’s nothing that beats the Alienware 34 QD-OLED. A big reason it’s lived on my desk for more than a year, though, is the 21:9 aspect ratio. This aspect ratio, known as ultrawide, pushes out the sides for more horizontal screen real estate. It’s not only great for gaming, it’s also excellent for productivity.

The ultrawide form factor allows me to pull two windows up side-by-side without them getting too squished. As I’m typing this article, I have one window pulled up where I’m writing and another for research and reference. It solves the multi-monitor problem with a single display, and I couldn’t imagine working any other way.

Although I use it for work, this is definitely a gaming monitor first and foremost. Since it’s an OLED display, the risk of OLED burn-in is present, even if it’s not a problem most people will run into. It’s something you should be aware of, but it shouldn’t turn you away from the monitor if you intend to use it primarily for gaming.

Even with that asterisk, the Alienware AW3423DWF is still the ultimate gaming monitor. I bought one at the full $1,100 price, and I don’t feel like I overspent at all. At this $800 price point, it’s a steal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
The best October Prime Day Razer gaming laptop deals now
Someone using the Razer Blade 14 on a table.

Razer are the high-end brand of the gaming market, and that includes their Razer Blade laptops, which are both thin and packed to the brim with great hardware. Of course, all this tech and brand name comes at a price, and while you'd usually have to spend several thousand for their laptops, this October Prime Day sale is the perfect time to pick up a Razer gaming laptop deal. That said, if you still feel they are too expensive, even with the sale, you can check out some other great laptop deals, as well as our overall list of the best Prime Day deals you can shop right now.
Razer Blade 14 -- $1,600 ,was $2,000

If you're looking for a powerful device crammed into a small package, this Razer Blade 14 configuration isn't going to disappoint. For starters, it comes with one of the best CPUs on the market, the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, making it great for productivity and editing work, streaming, and handling more CPU-intense games like strategy and simulation. Besides that is the RTX 3060, a good starter-to-mid range GPU that can easily handle the 1920 resolution of the screen at high graphical settings. The Razer 14 can also do 144Hz refresh, and you may need to compromise a bit here and there if you want to hit that, but at least you have the versatility.

Read more
The best October Prime Day laser printer deals happening now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Printer Deals

If you're on the hunt for laser printer deals, you're in for a treat. The return of Prime Day deals in October through Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 has also brought out discounts from other retailers, which means you're in line to enjoy massive savings with your purchase. There's an overwhelming number of options for printers out there though, so we're going to help you out by collecting the top offers right here. Feel free to browse through them, but don't waste time because if you go really slow, stocks may already be gone by the time you've decided what to buy.
Canon imageCLASS LBP6030w black-and-white laser printer -- $80, was $130

The Canon imageCLASS LBP6030w may be cheap, but it provides all the advantages of a laser printer -- excellent yields from toners compared to the cartridges of inkjet printers, a lower cost per page, and good print speed, according to our printer buying guide. The wireless printer offers up to 600 x 600 dots per inch, a compact design, and a font-loading paper cassette that can hold up to 150 sheets. Meanwhile, the black-and-white printer's speed is at 19 pages per minute.

Read more
The best October Prime Day router deals available right now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Router Deals

A high-quality wireless router is a necessity these days to make sure that all of your devices remain connected to the internet at all times. If you're still using a basic router, it's the perfect time for an upgrade because of the Prime Day router deals that have appeared online. They're not just from Amazon, which brought back its Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, but also from rival retailers like Walmart and Best Buy who want to take advantage of the shopping frenzy. You're going to have to complete your purchase while stocks last though, so to help you out, we've rounded up our favorite offers.
Google Nest Wi-Fi (2 pack) -- $110, was $269

If you want whole-home coverage of your Wi-Fi network with a hassle-free setup, you should go for the Google Nest Wi-Fi. You only need to plug them in, and with the help of the Google Home app, they'll be up and running in no time. The app will also let you manage the devices in your network, including pausing the connection to children's devices to limit their screen time. The Google Nest Wi-Fi provides up to 5,400 sq. ft. of Wi-Fi coverage, and can handle up to 200 connected devices.

Read more