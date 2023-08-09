 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 is $1,280 off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Digital Trends

You’re looking at a significant investment if you want to purchase a top-level gaming PC, but if you know where to look, you can get huge discounts. Here’s one that you shouldn’t miss — the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC at $1,280 off from Dell, so you’ll only have to pay $1,500 instead of $2,780. The machine is still not cheap, but you’ll be able to use the savings to fill out your gaming library or to buy from monitor deals. You need to hurry though, as stocks probably won’t last long in this clearance sale.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC

The Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC isn’t just capable of playing today’s best PC games — it’s also ready for all of the best upcoming PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop says is a good baseline for modern gaming systems. However, since the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop is easy to upgrade, you can eventually bump it up to 32GB of RAM, especially if you’re planning to run other demanding applications alongside your video games.

You’ll have plenty of storage space on the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC with its 1TB SSD, which can hold several AAA titles with all their necessary updates and optional DLCs. The gaming PC also has Windows 11 Home out of the box, so you won’t have to deal with installing an operating system. Right after you hook up the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop to a monitor, power supply, mouse, and keyboard, you’ll be good to go.

You won’t always see discounts of more than $1,000 when you browse through gaming PC deals, so you shouldn’t think twice about grabbing this opportunity to get the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC at $1,280 off. From its original price of $2,780, Dell is selling the machine for just $1,500, which is a relatively cheap price to pay for a gaming PC that’s this powerful. If you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite video games on the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right now while stocks are still available.

