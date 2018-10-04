Alienware has unleashed the M15, its thinnest gaming PC yet

Share

Previous Next 1 of 9

Fans of Alienware’s lineup of gaming laptops know that the company’s machines can undoubtedly break backs with their hefty designs, but the company’s latest offering shows that might be about to change. The new Alienware M15 is poised to deliver a thinner and lighter machine for gamers; it features a 14-percent reduction in thickness and a 20-percent reduction in weight compared to the previous generation Alienware 13, yet manages to pack in a full 1080p or 4K 15-inch display.

The Alienware M15’s reduced overall size can be attributed in part to its new 15-inch display, which features skinnier bezels than previous models. While past generations such as the Alienware 13 and Alienware 15 have had massive borders to the left and right of their displays, the new M15 is a step closer to modern. The overall chassis has also been redesigned, eliminating the old ‘humped-back’ design of the last generation, bringing the entire device down to only 0.83 inches thick.

Alienware won’t have the lightest 15-inch gaming laptop on the market, weighing in at 4.8 pounds, since Razer’s Blade 15 still comes in a bit lighter at 4.56 pounds, but the move is impressive. When compared to the company’s previous 15-inch offering, which weighed in at 7.69 pounds, it is evident that the team at Alienware sat down for a full redesign. Alienware is known for packing powerful hardware into its machines, and the trend doesn’t stop here.

Despite the M15 being one of the thinnest and lightest machines that the company has produced, Alienware won’t skimp on the internals. Consumers can choose from a selection of Intel’s latest eighth-generation processors including a quad-core Core i5 or a six-core Core i9. When it comes to graphics, the Alienware M15 offers up a selection of either Nvidia’s GTX 1060 or 1070 Max-Q GPU — both overclocked out of the box.

For those in need of a high-quality screen, it’s reassuring to know that Alienware’s shrinking bezels don’t equate to a loss in quality, at least on paper. The 15-inch display will be available starting with a 1080p 60Hz panel but can be upgraded to either a 1080p 144Hz panel for more intense gaming or a 4K 60Hz panel for those who would instead focus on resolution.

And there’s no need to fear for ports as the machine includes a healthy selection, including three USB-A ports, one USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI, Mini Displayports, gigabit Ethernet, and the company’s external graphics amplifier plug. For those looking for exciting color options, the Alienware M15 will be available in both Epic Silver and Nebula Red.

Other specifications include the ability to add up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, dual drives including a 1 TB (+8GB SSD) hybrid setup, and Alienware’s signature RGB AlienFX lighting system. With up to 7.1 hours of video playback on its 60Wh battery, or 13.4 hours with the extended 90Wh battery, gamers should be able to grab the machine for a gaming session on the go.

Those interested can purchase the machine beginning October 25 with a starting configuration price of $1,300.