Digital Trends
Computing

Alienware has unleashed the M15, its thinnest gaming PC yet

Michael Archambault
By
1 of 9
Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop
Alienware m15 Gaming laptop
Alienware m15 Gaming laptop
Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop
Alienware m15 Gaming laptop
Alienware m15 Gaming laptop
Alienware m15 Gaming laptop
Alienware m15 Gaming laptop
Alienware m15 Gaming laptop

Fans of Alienware’s lineup of gaming laptops know that the company’s machines can undoubtedly break backs with their hefty designs, but the company’s latest offering shows that might be about to change. The new Alienware M15 is poised to deliver a thinner and lighter machine for gamers; it features a 14-percent reduction in thickness and a 20-percent reduction in weight compared to the previous generation Alienware 13, yet manages to pack in a full 1080p or 4K 15-inch display.

The Alienware M15’s reduced overall size can be attributed in part to its new 15-inch display, which features skinnier bezels than previous models. While past generations such as the Alienware 13 and Alienware 15 have had massive borders to the left and right of their displays, the new M15 is a step closer to modern. The overall chassis has also been redesigned, eliminating the old ‘humped-back’ design of the last generation, bringing the entire device down to only 0.83 inches thick.

Alienware won’t have the lightest 15-inch gaming laptop on the market, weighing in at 4.8 pounds, since Razer’s Blade 15 still comes in a bit lighter at 4.56 pounds, but the move is impressive. When compared to the company’s previous 15-inch offering, which weighed in at 7.69 pounds, it is evident that the team at Alienware sat down for a full redesign. Alienware is known for packing powerful hardware into its machines, and the trend doesn’t stop here.

Despite the M15 being one of the thinnest and lightest machines that the company has produced, Alienware won’t skimp on the internals. Consumers can choose from a selection of Intel’s latest eighth-generation processors including a quad-core Core i5 or a six-core Core i9. When it comes to graphics, the Alienware M15 offers up a selection of either Nvidia’s GTX 1060 or 1070 Max-Q GPU — both overclocked out of the box.

For those in need of a high-quality screen, it’s reassuring to know that Alienware’s shrinking bezels don’t equate to a loss in quality, at least on paper. The 15-inch display will be available starting with a 1080p 60Hz panel but can be upgraded to either a 1080p 144Hz panel for more intense gaming or a 4K 60Hz panel for those who would instead focus on resolution.

And there’s no need to fear for ports as the machine includes a healthy selection, including three USB-A ports, one USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI, Mini Displayports, gigabit Ethernet, and the company’s external graphics amplifier plug. For those looking for exciting color options, the Alienware M15 will be available in both Epic Silver and Nebula Red.

Other specifications include the ability to add up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, dual drives including a 1 TB (+8GB SSD) hybrid setup, and Alienware’s signature RGB AlienFX lighting system. With up to 7.1 hours of video playback on its 60Wh battery, or 13.4 hours with the extended 90Wh battery, gamers should be able to grab the machine for a gaming session on the go.

Those interested can purchase the machine beginning October 25 with a starting configuration price of $1,300.

Don't Miss

LED vs. LCD TVs explained: What's the difference?
ASRock X10 IoT Router
Computing

Confused by Wi-Fi standards? Simplified branding will start with Wi-Fi 6

The Wi-Fi Alliance has announced a changing of its naming conventions for wireless generations starting with 802.11ax. Moving forward, it will be known as Wi-Fi 6, with previous generations known as Wi-Fi 5 and 4.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best antivirus software for business
Buying Guides

Here are the 5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
windows 10 october update
Computing

Are Android apps coming to your Windows laptop? It’s in the works

Microsoft briefly showcased a new ability which lets Windows 10 users mirror Android apps to Windows 10 PC. The feature is reportedly part of the Your Phone app and further helps in continuing things from a phone right on a PC. There is no…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Microsoft Surface Studio
Computing

A modular Surface Studio could make for easy upgrades in the future

In the future, you may be able to easily upgrade your Surface Studio without having to buy an entirely new desktop. Microsoft hints that it's exploring a modular design that would allow users to upgrade the internal components.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Home Theater

Confused about LED vs. LCD TVs? Here's everything you need to know

Our LED vs. LCD TV buying guide explains why these two common types of displays are fundamentally connected, how they differ, what to look for in buying an LED TV, and what's on the horizon for TVs.
Posted By Kris Wouk
microsoft surface pro 6 review feat
Computing

Is the new Surface Pro 6 worth the extra money or is the Surface Go good enough?

Each of Microsoft’s Surface devices are great, but with the recent addition of the Surface Pro 6, you might be wondering how it stacks up against the Surface Go. In this comparison piece, we’ve put the two devices up against each other…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Computing

Is this amateur hour? Surface Pro 6 and Laptop 2 ship with Windows 10 Home

Microsoft's latest Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 will include Windows 10 Home out of the box — a downgrade for Surface Pro users, but a substantial upgrade for fans of Surface Laptop.
Posted By Michael Archambault
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers
Computing

AMD just confirmed its 7nm processor and graphics cards for CES 2019

AMD officially announced that it would be using CES 2019 as the opportunity to reveal more about their much-anticipated 7nm processors. AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will deliver a keynote address to reveal the chips, and the firm…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
microsoft surface laptop 2 vs dell xps 13 01
Computing

The Surface Laptop 2 looks impressive, but can it challenge the XPS 13?

Microsoft updated its traditional clamshell notebook, releasing the Surface Laptop 2 with faster internals and a new black color scheme. Is that enough to give it the edge over one of our favorites, Dell's XPS 13?
Posted By Mark Coppock
computing watershed moment coming surface phone concept pink ryan smalley behance
Computing

Andromeda — a pocketable Surface PC — remains a dream for Microsoft’s Panos Panay

Microsoft's Panos Panay confirmed that the company is, in fact, working on a Surface Phone. Panay called the device, also known as Project Andromeda, his baby, and noted that Microsoft is waiting for the right opportunity.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
heres everything microsoft could announce at its october 2 surface event laptop 4681
Computing

Microsoft and Apple both have sleek, expensive laptops. Which is right for you?

If you're in the market for a MacBook Pro, you should see how Microsoft's Surface Laptop 2 performs before you make your decision. Both laptops come with premium build quality, and we'll help you choose the right notebook.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Intel Optane review
Computing

Intel Optane makes old hard drives as fast as modern SSDs

Intel's new Optane technology powers the fastest drives we've ever seen, but what's actually happening under the hood is a mystery. Join us as we explore the knowns and unknowns of the next big thing in PC memory and storage.
Posted By Jon Martindale
adobe photoshop elements premiere 2019 pse2019 redesignphotocollages
Photography

With Premiere Elements’ new A.I. editor, you may finally finish that video project

Continuing a trend of artificial intelligence enhancements, Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements will now create entire slideshows and collages for you when you open the program. Both also include general performance improvements.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Gaming

Wage war on a budget with these fun and free first-person shooters

We all know about Halo and Call of Duty by now, but what about quality titles that won't cost you upward of $60? Check out our picks for the best free first-person shooter games from Paladins to Quake Champions.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin