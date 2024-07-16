 Skip to main content
Don’t miss this $600 price cut on an Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4070

The Alienware m16 R2 on a table in front of a window.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

If you’re on the hunt for Prime Day gaming laptop deals, here’s an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss — the extremely powerful and stylish Alienware m16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card at $600 off from Dell, bringing the price for this particular configuration from $2,000 down to a more affordable $1,400. However, as with most Prime Day deals with huge savings, we expect this bargain to attract a lot of attention. It may not last until the end of the shopping holiday, so if you’re interested, you should proceed with your purchase of this gaming laptop right away.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware m16 R2 challenges the performance of the best gaming laptops with its Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. With these specifications, you won’t run into any issues when playing the best PC games, and you may even be prepared for the best upcoming PC games of the next few years.

You’ll enjoy sharp details and bright colors on the Alienware m16 R2’s 16-inch screen with QHD+ resolution, and with a 240Hz refresh rate, movements on the display will be smooth and uninterrupted. The gaming laptop also comes with a 1TB SSD to provide ample storage space for several AAA titles, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing video games as soon as you power on the Alienware m16 R2 for the first time.

Gaming laptop deals are always popular during Prime Day, and we think a lot of shoppers will try to take advantage of this offer from Dell — the Alienware m16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card for a more reasonable $1,400 for savings of $600 on its original price of $2,000. We’re not sure how much stock is remaining for the machine, so if you don’t want to miss out on one of the most attractive Alienware Prime Day deals this year, the only way to make sure of that is to complete your transaction for the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop immediately.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
