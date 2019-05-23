Digital Trends
Amazon drops killer deals on certified refurbished MacBook Pros for today only

Anita George
If you’re not quite ready for Apple’s recently updated MacBook Pros, you can still grab a certified refurbished mid-2018 model at a decent discount with Amazon’s current Deal of the Day promotion. The online retailer is offering discounts of up to $320 off on four kinds of refurbished 2018 MacBook Pros. All four deals offer 17%-off discounts, but there are two distinct price points to consider.

The first two deals offer up to a $270 discount on a refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro that includes 256GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage. The $270 discount drops the price from $1,600 to $1,330 for both the Silver and Space Gray versions of these refurbished MacBook Pros. These MacBook Pros also include 8th-generation Intel Core i5  quad-core processors, Touch Bars, 227 ppi Retina displays, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The two remaining deals offer up a $320 discount on refurbished 2018 13-inch MacBook Pros with 512GB of SSD storage. This discount drops the price from $1,850 to $1,530 for both the Silver and Space Gray versions of these 512GB MacBook Pros. These MacBook Pros also include the same features outlined above for the 256GB MacBook Pros. All four of the renewed MacBook Pros featured in Amazon’s sale also include Force Touch trackpads and FaceTime HD cameras.

If you’re not familiar with the concept of “refurbished” items on Amazon, here’s a quick explanation: Essentially, these are items that were previously owned by someone else. While these MacBook Pros are not Apple certified, they were “inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers.” It’s also worth noting that all refurbished items come with a 90-day warranty backed by suppliers.

While Apple fans can expect a performance boost with this week’s MacBook Pro updates, the current prices for the recently refreshed MacBook Pros are a bit steep for most people ($2,400 for the 15 inch). And so for now, it may be worth it to instead snag one of the refurbished 2018 MacBook Pros from Amazon while supplies last. In fact, you may want to act fast, as there are currently less than 10 of the Silver 512GB MacBook Pros left.

