Amazon is dropping prices on TP-Link Wi-Fi range extenders

Bruce Brown
By

As you add more Wi-Fi-connected devices to your home, it’s almost inevitable you’ll discover areas where the signal is weak or non-existent. Wi-Fi range extenders provide an effective and inexpensive solution to wireless network dead spots. Amazon dropped the prices on four Wi-Fi range extenders from TP-Link, one of our favorite brands, with models to fit every price range and Wi-Fi quality problem.

We’ve found the best deals on TP-Link Wi-Fi range extenders from Amazon and put them all in one place. Whether you’re setting up a new home Wi-Fi network or need to improve the signal in weak areas with your current wireless router, these four deals can help you save up to $41.

TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender — $13 off

The TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender works with 802.11bgn wireless networks in the 2.4-2.483 GHz frequency range. You can use the N300 to widen the range of your network’s 2.4 GHz wireless signals, which can be especially helpful configuring smart home devices, many of which do not support higher speed and frequency 5 GHz signals during setup and configuration. The N300 supports wireless speeds up to 300Mbps.

Normally priced at $30, the TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender is just $17 during this sale. If you want to strengthen the wireless signal in remote or weak signal areas of your home, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of a significant price break on an extremely useful wireless range extender.

TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender — $20 off

The TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender works in both 2.4HGz (300MPbs maximum speed) and 5HGz (867Mbps) wireless bands for the best of both bands: range and speed, respectively. The dual-band signal handling provides an effective wireless speed of up to 1,200Mbps. This versatile device can be configured as a wireless access point or serve as a Fast Ethernet wired port with its single RJ45 Ethernet port. The AC1200’s Intelligent Signal Indicator helps you find the best location in your home to provide the most robust connections. In addition to widening your home Wi-Fi coverage, the AC1200 gives you the ability to manage the devices to which it connects to set schedules and secure your home network.

Usually $60, the TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender is just $40 during this sale. If you’re looking for higher performance as well as wider connectivity coverage for your home devices, this is a chance to buy a more powerful range extender at an attractive price.

TP-Link AC1750 Wi-Fi Range Extender — $33 off

The TP-Link AC1750 Wi-Fi Range Extender is a reviewer’s favorite to add gigabit-level wireless and wired network performance to your home. The dual-band AC175o can be configured to work as a range extender, signal booster, access point, and even as a mobile hot spot in your home. If you stream 4K HD video and gaming content in your home, especially for multiple devices, you need the speed which the AC1750 can provide. The RJ45 jack on the side of the AC1750 lets you plug in wired network devices to take advantage of the gigabit wireless signal.

Regularly priced $100, the TP-Link AC1750 Wi-Fi Range Extender is just $67 for this sale. If you’re shopping for a range extender for a household with demanding high-speed applications, snap up the model at this significantly discounted price.

TP-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Range Extender — $41 off

The TP-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Range Extender uses four network streams, two each of 800Mbps 2.4GHz and 1750Mbps 5GHz, to provide two full 2600Mbps signals. Four antennas on the AC2600 help you extend the highest-speed wireless signals throughout your home wireless network area. You can also use TP-Links Beamforming Technology to set up the strongest connections for specific devices — particularly helpful for 4K gaming setups and home theaters. The AC2600 works with MU-MIMO routers for the best multiuser experience. You can also configure the AC2600 as a wireless access point and a wireless bridge for devices that require a wired connection.

Ordinarily $150, the TP-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Range Extender is cut to $109 during this sale. If you need it all in a Wi-Fi range extender capable of providing wide coverage range, high speed, and solid simultaneous multiuser support and you have been waiting for the best deal, this is an excellent opportunity to take acquire TP-Link’s powerful AC2600 model at a compelling price.

Looking for more great stuff? Find early Prime Day deals and more on our curated best tech deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
