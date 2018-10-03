Digital Trends
Computing

AMD just confirmed its 7nm processor and graphics cards for CES 2019

Arif Bacchus
By
amd-ces-2018-Dr.-Lisa-Su
AMD

Some roadmaps from earlier this year had us anxiously waiting for more detailed information about AMD’s upcoming processors, and now there’s even fuel to go about. Today, AMD officially announced that it would be using CES 2019 as the opportunity to reveal more about their much-anticipated 7nm processors.

The announcement promises that AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will deliver a keynote address at the annual trades show, but it also teases some high hopes for the 7nm processors.

“AMD will catapult computing, gaming, and visualization technologies forward with the world’s first 7nm high-performance CPUs and GPUs, providing the power required to reach technology’s next horizon,” reads the release.

CES 2019 runs from January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, so the timing is just right and confirms previous talks of a 2019 release for the 7nm series.  If that holds up to be true, we’ll likely hear more about the Ryzen 3rd Generation CPUs and Vega GPUs. That’s pretty important, as even the president of the Consumer Technology Association thinks that AMD has big things to go about.

“AMD is transforming the future of computing in our ever-expanding digital world and revolutionizing the $35 billion gaming industry,” said Gary Shapiro in the announcement.

With delays still apparently facing the Intel Cannon Lake chips, this could be a good chance for AMD to make a leap over Intel in gaming. There are still lots of questions and rumors on what both companies will offer at CES, but we’ll find out soon enough. The release ends by mentioning that other CES keynote will be announced in the coming weeks.

In either case, AMD seems to have wakened up Intel. Intel is now stepping up packaging and pricing to resemble the competition, most . The Intel’s Core i9-9900K comes in a cool 12-sided box translucent box and costs a nice $580. That is Intel’s first eight-core, sixteen-thread desktop processor, and feels like a direct response to AMD Threadripper, which comes in some truly world-class packaging. We’ll be keeping an eye on the CES news as January steadily approaches, and as things have gone, they could likely be more leaks before then.

Don't Miss

LED vs. LCD TVs explained: What's the difference?
razer sila router promises lag free gaming connections
Computing

Razer’s new Sila router is primed to deliver lag-free gaming connections

Razer promises to help speed up your gaming connections with its Sila router. The Razer Sila is available starting today for $250. If you have a large house, you can link multiple Silas together to create your own mesh network.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Plex News
Home Theater

Plex’s new web series feature helps take the sting out of its plug-in removal

After removing support for plug-ins in September, Plex is adding built-in support for web series. The good news is you don’t need a Plex Pass subscription to make use of the new feature.
Posted By Kris Wouk
google assistant
Mobile

Google Assistant gets a touchy-feely makeover, adds voice purchasing

Google is upgrading its voice assistant to work better with a variety of touch and voice inputs, and it's also making it possible for users to make in-app purchases from certain app Actions.
Posted By Mark Jansen
everything you need to know about fortnite fall skirmish 2
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ gets into the Halloween spirit with leak of spooky scarecrow skins

Leaked Halloween skins for Fortnite include a very spooky scarecrow -- complete with a pickax that looks like it could break at any second. Epic Games hasn't officially revealed the skins yet.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
ASRock X10 IoT Router
Computing

Confused by Wi-Fi standards? Simplified branding will start with Wi-Fi 6

The Wi-Fi Alliance has announced a changing of its naming conventions for wireless generations starting with 802.11ax. Moving forward, it will be known as Wi-Fi 6, with previous generations known as Wi-Fi 5 and 4.
Posted By Jon Martindale
what to expect from google october event 2018 home hub leak front1
Smart Home

The Google Home Hub drops next week: Here’s what we think we know

In another barrage in the hotly competitive smart speaker market, Google is expected to unveil the final version of its Google Home Hub at its hardware event in New York City next week. Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Clayton Moore
tetris ptsd treatment t spin
Emerging Tech

Scientists link 3 people’s brains so they can play ‘Tetris’ together

Researchers from the University of Washington have created a social network of minds which allows three people to communicate by using a type of high-tech telepathy. The goal? To play Tetris, of course!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
svs prime wireless speaker system pg hero grille bg
Home Theater

SVS’ new Prime Wireless speakers and amplifier make hi-res streaming simple

SVS brings its penchant for high performance and affordability to its powered bookshelf speakers, the SVS Prime Wireless, along with a new streaming amplifier, the Prime Wireless Soundbase. Both offer high-res streaming and a lot more.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
windows 10 october update
Computing

Are Android apps coming to your Windows laptop? It’s in the works

Microsoft briefly showcased a new ability which lets Windows 10 users mirror Android apps to Windows 10 PC. The feature is reportedly part of the Your Phone app and further helps in continuing things from a phone right on a PC. There is no…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
irl glasses block out screens 13
Emerging Tech

Worried about your screen use? These glasses block them out wherever you go

Inspired by the ad-blocking sunglasses from John Carpenter’s 1988 cult movie They Live, IRL Glasses counter your screen addiction by turning LCD and LED digital screens black. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
Mobile

Here’s why you received a text from Trump on your phone

You likely received a message from the President of the United States today. FEMA conducted a test of the mobile components of the presidential alert system designed to allow the president to communicate with the country via mobile devices.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Eric Brackett
Microsoft Surface Studio
Computing

A modular Surface Studio could make for easy upgrades in the future

In the future, you may be able to easily upgrade your Surface Studio without having to buy an entirely new desktop. Microsoft hints that it's exploring a modular design that would allow users to upgrade the internal components.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
the twilight zone
Movies & TV

Steppin’ into The Twilight Zone: CBS starts production on reboot of classic series

Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele is developing and hosting a reboot of the classic sci-fi anthology series The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access, and cameras have officially begun rolling on the show.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Computing

Is this amateur hour? Surface Pro 6 and Laptop 2 ship with Windows 10 Home

Microsoft's latest Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 will include Windows 10 Home out of the box — a downgrade for Surface Pro users, but a substantial upgrade for fans of Surface Laptop.
Posted By Michael Archambault