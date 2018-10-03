AMD just confirmed its 7nm processor and graphics cards for CES 2019

Share

Some roadmaps from earlier this year had us anxiously waiting for more detailed information about AMD’s upcoming processors, and now there’s even fuel to go about. Today, AMD officially announced that it would be using CES 2019 as the opportunity to reveal more about their much-anticipated 7nm processors.

The announcement promises that AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will deliver a keynote address at the annual trades show, but it also teases some high hopes for the 7nm processors.

“AMD will catapult computing, gaming, and visualization technologies forward with the world’s first 7nm high-performance CPUs and GPUs, providing the power required to reach technology’s next horizon,” reads the release.

CES 2019 runs from January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, so the timing is just right and confirms previous talks of a 2019 release for the 7nm series. If that holds up to be true, we’ll likely hear more about the Ryzen 3rd Generation CPUs and Vega GPUs. That’s pretty important, as even the president of the Consumer Technology Association thinks that AMD has big things to go about.

“AMD is transforming the future of computing in our ever-expanding digital world and revolutionizing the $35 billion gaming industry,” said Gary Shapiro in the announcement.

With delays still apparently facing the Intel Cannon Lake chips, this could be a good chance for AMD to make a leap over Intel in gaming. There are still lots of questions and rumors on what both companies will offer at CES, but we’ll find out soon enough. The release ends by mentioning that other CES keynote will be announced in the coming weeks.

In either case, AMD seems to have wakened up Intel. Intel is now stepping up packaging and pricing to resemble the competition, most . The Intel’s Core i9-9900K comes in a cool 12-sided box translucent box and costs a nice $580. That is Intel’s first eight-core, sixteen-thread desktop processor, and feels like a direct response to AMD Threadripper, which comes in some truly world-class packaging. We’ll be keeping an eye on the CES news as January steadily approaches, and as things have gone, they could likely be more leaks before then.