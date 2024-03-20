 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD’s next version of FSR promises better visuals and support for Xbox

Luke Larsen
By

At GDC 2024, AMD has announced an update to FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution), its upscaling tech for improving frame rates in games. FSR 3.1 brings some predicted improvements to image quality and stability, but with it, also some changes to how it’s positioned as a platform.

The main tweak is that FSR 3.1 frame generation is now “decoupled” from FSR upscaling for the purpose of working “with other upscaling solutions.” Presumably, this means with Intel’s XeSS or Nvidia’s DLSS. This hopefully also means that you can toggle off frame generation from FSR 3, just like you can with DLSS, giving you more minute control of performance.

Recommended Videos

Announced today at #GDC2024, we are excited to share some details on AMD FSR 3.1.

This upcoming update to our upscaling and frame generation technology brings improved image quality, new developer features, and more.

Available for developers Q2. Read: https://t.co/l78xzZr3HY pic.twitter.com/5QOl7NYb6j

&mdash; AMD Radeon (@amdradeon) March 20, 2024

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

FSR 3.1 also comes with a new API to help encourage more adoption from developers in the future. According to AMD, this new API will make debugging easier and “allows forward compatibility” with future versions of FSR. This is important, especially since FSR 3 adoption has been relatively slow. AMD was celebrating that 40 titles currently or will eventually support FSR 3, but it’s definitely a work in progress, with AMD seemingly putting more emphasis on driver-based AMFM (AMD Fluid Motion Frames) recently. Of the 40, 21 of the titles are in the “upcoming games” category.

AMD also announced that FSR 3.1 will also support for two development kits: Vulkan and Xbox. There weren’t many details added in this regard, but both are exciting prospects for better support for FSR on consoles and handhelds.

When it comes to improvements to image quality, AMD says FSR 3.1 will bring “improved temporary stability at rest and in movement,” which includes reduction of flickering, shimmering, and “fizziness” surrounding objects in motion. AMD also says FSR 3.1 will preserve details in textures better too.

Two screenshots side by side of FSR 3.1 compared to FSR 2.2 in ghost reduction.
AMD

The first game to officially announce support for FSR 3.1 is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which will be adding the updated upscaling to its arsenal “later this year.” As shown by some GIFs on AMD’s blog, you can see the visual improvement going from FSR 2.2 to 3.1, specifically in ghosting reduction and temporal stability. How big of a difference this will be coming from FSR 3, however, is yet to be seen.

FSR 3.1 will be available for developers through GPUOpen in the second quarter of 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior editor of computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
This underrated AMD GPU beats the RTX 4070 Ti Super
RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT on a pink background.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super and RX 7900 XT are unlikely rivals when shopping for the best graphics card in 2024. Price shifting and market repositioning have placed these two GPUs in direct competition, both targeting gamers looking for a premium 4K gaming experience without spending over $1,000.

Both graphics cards hit the mark, offering a smooth frame rate at 4K with all the settings cranked up. The differences between them lie in features and pricing.

Read more
AMD’s RX 7600 XT might be dead on arrival — but there’s a catch
rx 7600 xt sales report review 4

AMD's new RX 7600 XT graphics card isn't off to a great start, at least according to sales data shared by 3DCenter. The new video card launched on Wednesday alongside Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti Super, and even with a relatively poor reception, Nvidia sold nearly 10 times as many graphics cards as AMD did in a sampling at a German retailer.

There are a few caveats to that, however. 3DCenter takes data for the number of sales from Mindfactory, a German hardware retailer, 12 to 14 hours after release. According to the data, weaker GPUs like the RTX 4060 and RX 7600 sell considerably less than more powerful GPUs like the RTX 4070 Super and RX 7800 XT. It indicates some bias in this data, perhaps showing that this retailer caters to a crowd willing to spend more money on a graphics card.

Read more
I tested AMD’s RX 7600 XT against the RTX 4060 — and I was shocked by the results
Two RTX 4060 graphics cards stacked on top of each other.

The market for graphics cards around $300 is getting crowded, and the two frontrunners among the best graphics cards are Nvidia's RTX 4060 and AMD's RX 7600 XT. Both cards are around the same price, and they offer similar performance, so choosing between them isn't easy.

I've tested both cards extensively -- read my RTX 4060 review and RX 7600 XT review for the full breakdown -- and they're remarkably close. It's hard to go wrong with either GPU, but after comparing them extensively, there's a clear winner.
Pricing and availability

Read more