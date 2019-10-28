AMD may have a next-gen, high-end Navi graphics card coming soon

It appears AMD is working on a new high-end GPU for its product line up. A recent report revealed that an AMD device codenamed “ATI-102-D18802” recently passed the certification from South Korea’s National Radio Research Agency (RRA), noting an impeding release.

Wccftech reports that although the device’s codename looks like a random string of numbers, it managed to decipher the string of digits. The website reported that, based on the device’s name, it is most likely a Navi variant GPU because the first three numbers in both this unnamed AMD device and the ‘Small’ Navi products code names start with D18.

More importantly, the last three digits in the unnamed Navi device are much higher compared to the ‘Small’ Navi. Based on that number comparison alone, we can strongly infer that this unnamed AMD device will have a higher performance and will be far more power than its predecessor. Additionally, because the product recently passed the certification, likely, this next GPU will also support ray tracing.

It is currently unknown when this device will receive a release date. Fortunately, it looks like we will not have to wait much longer before this product officially hits store shelves. Typically when a product gets an RRA certification, it means the company is in the final phase of getting the product ready for the market. Usually, a product is available on store shelves anywhere between 3 to 6 months after receiving an RRA certification. Which lines up pretty perfectly as AMD’s graphics developers have stated that the next high-end AMD GPU will launch sometime next summer with several of its internal staffers calling the forthcoming graphics card an “Nvidia killer.”

Of course, it’s not uncommon for products to ship out one year after receiving its RRA certification. Which makes a lot of sense when you take into consideration that both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett have been confirmed to be powered by customized AMD designed Navi GPUs. With both products slated to hit store shelves sometime during the 2020 Holiday season, it makes sense that the next high-end AMD GPU would launch sometime around the same time frame as the next generation of gaming consoles.

