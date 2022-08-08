 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Nvidia just lost a billion dollars in gaming business as AMD continues to thrive

Nathan Drescher
By

Nvidia’s second-quarter earnings look as if the company lost over a billion dollars in revenue since last year, according to preliminary numbers released by the company today. All this while AMD grew its gaming business by over a billion dollars.

Nvidia reported $2.04 billion in gaming revenue for the first half of 2022, down from $3.06 billion a year ago. That’s a whopping 33 percent loss.

An Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card seen from the side.
Kiklas/Shutterstock

“Our gaming product sell-through projections declined significantly as the quarter progressed,” Founder and CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang said in the release. “As we navigate these challenges, we remain focused on the once-in-a-generation opportunity to reinvent computing for the era of AI.”

Huang blamed the loss on component shortages and “ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.”

But those factors haven’t seemed to affect AMD, whose gaming business has been thriving. The company grew its revenue by $6.6 billion, with $1.7 billion of that coming from gaming. Gaming is now AMDs second-biggest cash cow after computer processors.

“We delivered our eighth-straight quarter of record revenue based on our strong execution and expanded product portfolio,” Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, said in the earnings report. “We see continued growth in the back half of the year highlighted by our next-generation 5nm product shipments.”

The GTX 1060 is still the most common GPU in gaming computers around the world.

AMD has an edge over Nvidia when it comes to gaming unit shipments thanks to strong partnerships with Sony, Microsoft, and Asus. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series gaming consoles use AMD GPUs, and both saw increased sales from 2021. Gaming laptops also saw an increase in sales, with AMD Radeon GPUs among the most popular units shipped.

Meanwhile, Nvidia GPUs continue to dominate the extreme high end of gaming power, which translates into high prices. The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti is one of the most powerful graphics cards on the market, but it costs nearly $2,000. Nvidia didn’t say how many units it shipped, but it’s obviously not enough.

Tellingly, a Steam survey in March found the old GeForce GTX 1060 was still the most common GPU in gaming computers around the world. This 2016 card is the bare minimum needed to play Elden Ring and can’t handle high-intensity graphical needs such as PCVR.

No matter the reasons for Nvidia’s billion-dollar loss, it is clear AMD has a winning formula for continued growth.

Editors' Recommendations

Another ‘amazing’ foldable may get announced a day after the Z Fold 4

Xiaomi MI MIX FOLD

A more powerful Mac Mini is in the works, and could be coming soon

Apple Mac Mini

The latest iOS 16 beta just added back one of my favorite features

Battery percentage on iPhone 12.

How to register for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta

Task Force 141 characters which are part of a pre-order bonus for Modern Warfare II.

The best Warzone landing spots for all maps during Season 4 Reloaded

Shot of Caldera, the new Warzone Pacific map.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Danny Boyle’s Sunshine is the best sci-fi movie you’ve never heard of

A man standing in front of the sun in Sunshine

Less than 1% of Netflix subscribers are playing the service’s games

The Ferryman points to a blink symbol in Before Your Eyes.

This Twitter vulnerability may have revealed owners of burner accounts

Twitter app on the OnePlus 10T.

Best refrigerator deals for August 2022

Fatal Fury series is getting its first new game in 23 years

Rock Howard posing in KOFXV

I bought an iPhone 13 right before the iPhone 14 comes out, and you should too

Apple's rumored hardware subscription service is a compelling rental service

Intel Arc Pro is real — three new workstation GPUs revealed

Two Intel Arc chips in front of a blue and purple gradient background.