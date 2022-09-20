The much-anticipated Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards will drop on November 3, exactly six weeks from today. This is according to Scott Herkelman, who just happens to be the Senior Vice President and General Manager at AMD Radeon, so the date is definite.

“Join us on November 3rd as we launch RDNA 3 to the world!” Herkelman tweeted earlier today, along with a graphic which said “RDNA 3 Nov.” This means AMD will be announcing the new Radeon GPUs on the same day Nvidia announces its new GeForce RTX 40-series chips.

Join us on November 3rd as we launch RDNA 3 to the world! More details to come soon! #RDNA3 #AMD pic.twitter.com/oftq1Fjrgt — Scott Herkelman (@sherkelman) September 20, 2022

The Radeon 7000-series graphics cards are designed with 5nm process technology and promise to be 50% more power efficient while delivering higher performance, thanks to the new RDNA 3. These GPUs will also feature a multi-chip module design with both graphics and memory chiplets installed. We’re also expecting them to have a brand new next-generation Infinity Cache, although details are slim on this right now.

Meanwhile, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 were unveiled as the first to feature Nvidia’s brand new Ada Lovelace architecture. They can power through real-time ray tracing and neural rendering without breaking a sweat.

“The age of RTX ray tracing and neural rendering is in full steam,” Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, said in at the GTC keynote on September 20. “Our new Ada Lovelace architecture takes it to the next level.”

It seems news of AMD’s event timing shook up Nvidia, who raced to get some details out about the RTX 40-series GPU. All that’s left is to get our hands on each of these incredible new graphics cards and put them up against each other. With the AMD Ryzen 7000-series processors, Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake processors, new Arc Alchemist graphics cards, and upcoming Radeon GPUs, 2022 really is shaping up to be the year gaming hardware jumped forward.

Editors' Recommendations