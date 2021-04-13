  1. Computing

AMD announces Ryzen 5000G for prebuilt rigs, boasting huge gains over Intel

By

AMD is starting to ship its Ryzen 5000G APUs to manufacturers, and DIYers hoping to get their hands on the processors for later this year. The Ryzen 5000G series currently encompasses six models, ranging from the entry-level Ryzen 3 model to the high-end Ryzen 7 5700G, which is configured with eight cores and 16 threads and has a base clock speed of 3.8 GHz that can go to 4.6 GHz and has a maximum TDP of 65W.

In addition to the Ryzen 7 5700G, other models of AMD’s Ryzen 5000G family include the Ryzen 7 5700GE, Ryzen 5 5600G, Ryzen 5 5600GE, Ryzen 3 5300G, and Ryzen 3 5300GE. Of these models, the Ryzen 7 5700G, Ryzen 5 5600G, and Ryzen 3 5300G have a maximum TDP of 65W, while the Ryzen 7 5700GE, Ryzen 5 5600GE, and Ryzen 3 5300GE are low powered models that have a maximum TDP of 35W.

AMD-Ryzen-5000

It should be noted — AMD benchmarked its processors against Intel’s older 10th-gen CPUs, rather than the newer 11th-gen processors with better Intel Xe graphics. The Ryzen 7 5700G will be 38% faster at content creation, 35% better in productivity tasks and 80% better in general computing performance than an Intel Core i7-10700, according to AMD’s own metrics in a report published by Guru3D.

The company revealed that these processors will be arriving “in the coming weeks” to pre-built systems.

The Ryzen 5000G APU was previously known by its codename of Cezanne. These processors are based on the 7nm Zen 3 microarchitecture alongside integrated onboard Vega graphics. The Ryzen 7 5700G will have an integrated Radeon GPU with eight graphics cores or 512 stream processors running at a frequency of 2.0 GHz, for example, while the Ryzen 3 5300G will have an integrated GPU with six graphics cores.

Pricing information was not immediately available, as these processors are headed to pre-built systems from PC manufacturers first, and we expect AMD will disclose pricing details when the chips are available for consumers to purchase.

Given the global semiconductor shortage that’s plaguing the CPU and GPU markets, it’s unclear if AMD’s latest 5000G series APUs will be well-stocked enough. Given that the prior generation Ryzen 4000 APUs were only available on pre-built systems, AMD’s expansion of the Ryzen 5000G to DIYers is good news for gamers looking to build their own rigs rather than invest in a pre-configured machine.

Editors' Recommendations

This is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, now with 8-core AMD Ryzen processors

Microsoft surface 4

Dell’s redesigned Inspiron laptops get a fresh coat of paint, Ryzen 5000 chips

dell new inspiron laptops take xps design family 12

AMD Ryzen 7000 leak reveals two important features coming in 2022

AMD Ryzen 9 3900x

The best Intel processors for 2021

Intel Core i7 8th Gen hand scale

How to clear your browser cache

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for March 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

The best laptops for photo editing

Best cheap Adobe Photoshop deals for April 2021

adobe photoshop content aware fill auto sampling teaser data desk 693892

Best cheap laser printer deals for April 2021

brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome

The best cheap Razer deals for April 2021

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for April 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Best Prime Day MacBook Deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day MacBook Deals

Best Prime Day PC Deals 2021: What to expect

best stealth laptop dell xps 8930