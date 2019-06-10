Digital Trends
Computing

AMD’s new 16-core CPU takes aim at PC gamers, throws shade at Intel

Luke Larsen
By
amd ryzen 9 3950x first 16 core gaming processor

AMD has been on a roll these days. Hot off announcements at Computex, the company has entered E3 with a surprising, strong announcement. The first 16-core gaming processor, known as the Ryzen 9 3950X.

AMD hasn’t revealed all the specifics, but here’s what we do know. It has 16 cores, 32 threads, a 4.6GHz boost speed, and a 3.5GHz base clock. Most significantly, it has 72MB of cache and only draws 105 watts of power. Efficiency has always been AMD’s largest hurdle, but the 3950X increases clock speeds and core counts without increasing power draw from the 2nd-gen Ryzen 7. However, Ryzen 9’s main competitor, the Intel Core i9-9900K, still hits faster clock speeds at a lower 95-watt TDP.

amd ryzen 9 3950x first 16 core gaming processor 223

The 3950X is the latest entry in the new series of Ryzen 3000 chips, based on the redesigned 7nm Zen 2 architecture. Across the new Zen 2 architecture, AMD is boasting impressive gains in performance, both in gaming and creative applications. From an increased L3 cache size, to faster clock speed ramping within Windows 10, to the 2nd-gen Infinity Fabric, the 3950X benefits from architectural advances in its 7nm design. The 3950X is the follow-up to the previously announced Ryzen 9 3900X, which is a $499 12-core chip.

“Are we waiting for our competition to unveil something? Some of you asked that question,” said Dr. Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD at a press event ahead of its E3 livestream. “The answer is no. The truth is we had every intention from day one to release up to 16 cores because we are all about pushing the envelope.”

AMD has produced chips with more cores in the Threadripper line, which offered up to 32 cores and 64 threads. That, however, was not what AMD would call a “gaming” processor. That might seem a strange line to draw, but AMD isn’t kidding, and we’ve witnessed the results in our own reviews of Threadripper processors. They don’t perform as well as you’d expect in games due to their low base and boost clock speeds compared to Ryzen processors, as well as Intel’s Core i7 and i9 lines.

Compared to the Threadripper Zen+ processor, AMD’s new Ryzen 9 3950X has higher clock speeds and a significantly lower TDP. Those traits make it more suitable for gaming, where a high clock speed is often required to maintain smooth performance.

The roll-out of Zen 2 seems to be happening quickly, which could be a good sign for the yield on these new 7nm processors. Meanwhile, Intel’s 10nm processors are limited to mobile products for 2019, with desktop chips not expected to land until 2021.

AMD didn’t provide an exact release date for the 3950X, but it’s currently scheduled to launch sometime in September. A price has not been announced.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Long before Gates or Jobs, 6 women programmed the first digital computer
Up Next

Best Buy drops a big price cut on this 65-inch LG smart 4K TV
how much mac pro cost as pc hands on jc feat 2
Computing

This is how much Apple’s $6,000 Mac Pro would cost as a PC

Apple’s Mac Pro is arguably one of the most powerful workstations to launch in recent history, and its price reflects this. While you can buy a cheaper PC, you won’t be able to replicate Apple’s hardware customizations, nor run MacOS.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amd announces radeon rx 5700 navi gpu
Computing

AMD’s new Radeon RX 5700 wants you to leave 1080p gaming behind for good

At E3 2019, AMD has announced the first two graphics cards in its new 7nm Navi lineup. The Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT are built on a new RDNA microarchitecture that brings DDR6 memory and support for PCIe 4.0.
Posted By Luke Larsen
eat your way to a limited edition xbox one x in new taco bell contest
Gaming

Microsoft's Xbox Project Scarlett console is awesome, and it doesn't matter

Microsoft has set a release date for Project Scarlett, its next-generation game console. It promises incredible performance, stunning 8K visuals, and lightning-quick load times -- but none of that matters. The console's relevance is waning.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
macbook pro 15 2019 review feat
Product Review

A new Intel processor can’t save the MacBook Pro 15 from its flaws

The 15-inch MacBook Pro was given an update in 2019, though you can’t tell from looking at it. What’s changed? A more powerful 9th-gen Core i9 processor option and a slightly tweaked keyboard.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Surface Pro 6 stock photo
Computing

Best Buy drops up to $330 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for Father’s Day

Best Buy's current Dads and Grads sale is a three-day sale that features some particularly sweet deals on Microsoft's latest 2-in-1, the Surface Pro 6. That's right: with these deals you can save up to $330.
Posted By Anita George
hp spectre x360 15 amoled review 6
Product Review

The OLED display on HP's latest laptop is a power hog, but it's totally worth it

OLED laptops are back, and the 15-inch Spectre x360 is the first we've given a full review. It looks just as stunning as before, and it makes for one of the most visually appealing displays we've ever seen in a laptop.
Posted By Mark Coppock
apple ios 13 sign in button wwdc with
Mobile

Sign In with Apple sticks it to Google and Facebook, for the good of everyone

Apple wants you to use its new Sign In with Apple service, which promises to free you from password hell, without selling your soul to the advertising devil. Is it worth using when it launches this year?
Posted By Andy Boxall
donald trump mexico tariffs tech lenovo gopro volkswagen startet natur und artenschutzprojekt think blue nature in mexiko
Features

From GoPro to Lenovo, Trump tariffs would have raised prices on tech from Mexico

While the Trump Administration's efforts to place tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. have obvious consequences for American businesses and consumers, Trump's Mexico tariffs might have a much more immediate and significant effect.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best wi fi 6 routers netgear nighthawk ax8 2
Computing

The top Wi-Fi 6 routers for upgrading to the new standard

Wi-Fi 6 is coming, and bringing a huge speed upgrade to wireless connections. The best Wi-Fi 6 routers will help you prepare with the required ax standard -- and plenty of other great features besides.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
awesome tech you cant buy yet roadwayve feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Acer Swift 3 (2019)
Computing

These two budget laptops have discrete graphics and thin designs. Which is best?

The Asus ZenBook 14 is a tiny-bezel version of a 14-inch laptop, while the Acer Swift 3 offers affordability and discrete graphics. Which is the better choice for your hard-earned dollars?
Posted By Mark Coppock
tear free and buttery smooth the 400 samsung crg5 has a g sync 240hz panel curved gaming monitor crg527 2
Computing

Tear-free and buttery smooth, the $400 Samsung CRG5 has a G-Sync, 240Hz panel

The CRG5 (C27RG5) is a curved gaming monitor with a FullHD, Nvidia G-Sync, VA panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. It has a bezel-less design with wide viewing angles, great contrast, and presets for a variety of game types.
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
stock photo of Firefox web browser
Computing

Paid browsers are the future, and Firefox might offer a better deal than Chrome

Just like Google, Mozilla is planning on offering premium web-browsing services. Unlike Google, however, it seems like Mozilla might have a better strategy for encouraging users to subscribe to its future premium plans.
Posted By Anita George
best games pc game show e3 2019 gaming
Gaming

E3 2019: The five best games from the PC Game Show

At the annual PC Game Show at E3, over thirty PC games were featured in trailer form, plenty of which were our first looks at these games. Here are the games that really got us excited to see more.
Posted By Luke Larsen