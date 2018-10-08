Share

AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper 2000 range will soon be fully fleshed out with additional WX and X-series CPUs. Due to arrive on October 29, the new 2970WX and 2920X CPUs complement existing offerings with more affordable price tags than the previously released 2990WX and 2950X chips. Their release will be joined by a new software update for Ryzen Threadripper WX chips called Dynamic Local Mode, which we’re told could have a dramatic increase on gaming performance and apps that scale well with multiple cores.

AMD’s second-generation Threadripper CPUs doubled down on their predecessors with additional cores and threads, alongside a die shrink, support for faster memory, and an increase in power requirements in turn. But the August launch of the new range was only partial, with just two CPUs debuting at that time. That all changes at the end of October.

On October 29, AMD will unleash its ‘entry-level’ Threadripper CPU, the 2920X. Replacing its 2017 counterpart in the 1920X, it has the same 12 cores and 24 threads, but increases the boosted clock speed by 100Mhz and has a lower launch price of $649. It will be joined by the second most powerful CPU AMD has ever released to the public, the Threadripper 2970WX, which has no real counterpart with the last generation. It will debut with 24 cores and 48 threads, reaching a clock speed of 4.2GHz when boosted and requiring 250w of power. It will debut with a price tag of $1,299.

Their launch will flesh out the new range of Ryzen Threadripper chips, providing modern analogs for the first-generation Threadripper CPUs and offer a wide array of pricing options for prospective buyers.

Arguably the most exciting launch this October though isn’t new hardware, but new software. Dynamic Local Mode (DLM) is a feature that AMD touts as having dramatic performance-enhancing capabilities for its two WX Threadripper chips, potentially making them far more capable gaming CPUs. Neither the 2990WX or 2970WX are really designed with gaming in mind (these are the best CPUs for gaming) but DLM could make them capable of supporting gaming requirements and in theory, better at it than just about any chip AMD (and maybe even Intel) has ever released.

“Dynamic Local Mode is a new piece of software that automatically migrates the system’s most demanding application threads onto the Threadripper 2990WX and 2970WX CPU cores with local memory access,” AMD says of the new feature in a blog post.

AMD went on to cite a 47-percent improvement in performance in Battlefield 1 on a 2990WX when switching to DLM, and 18 percent in Alien Isolation. While these numbers should be taken with a grain of salt, they are enticing and suggest that benchmarkers may have a new darling when it comes to pushing the boundaries of the world’s most powerful gaming PCs in the future.