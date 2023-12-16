 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Weekend flash deal saves you $200 on the MacBook Air with M2

Albert Bassili
By
Apple's M2 MacBook Air is super thin and light.
Apple

The MacBook Air is probably the most well-known thin and light laptop on the market, and it’s hard to think of any other laptop that comes close besides Dell’s XPS lineup. Still, if you want something within Apple’s ecosystem, then the MacBook Air M2 is the best MacBook to buy if you’re doing so on a budget, and that’s saying something. Luckily, you can also take advantage of a great deal from Best Buy that pushes the price even lower, from the original $1,299 to $1,099. You can also get up to $825 worth of trade-in credits, so you can bring the price down quite significantly, and if that wasn’t enough, you even get a few months of various Apple services thrown in as well, sweetening the deal even further.

Why you should buy the M2 MacBook Air 13

As the name suggests, the M2 MacBook Air comes with the still powerful M2 chip under the hood, which is no slouch, even when compared to the latest M3 chip. The M2 MacBook Air excels at video editing due to the higher bandwidth video decoder and a ProRes engine, while overall performance is 18% better than the M1 version. Unfortunately, there is one downside: since this is a fanless laptop, there is quite a bit of heat generation, especially when running it at full capacity. It’s not a dealbreaker, but something to keep in mind, and if you’re thinking of going to the M3 directly, you should take a look at our M2 vs M3 breakdown.

The rest of the specs are very respectable, too, such as the 13.6-inch screen that has a gorgeous 2560 x 1664 resolution. You also get a reasonably sized 256GB of storage to work with, and if you feel that’s not enough, then you can always add to it with one of these external hard drive deals. Unfortunately, you still only get 8GB of RAM, which isn’t a dealbreaker either, but at this price point, we really should be seeing 16GB, although we’re fairly familiar with Apple’s philosophy of skimping on the RAM.

Related

Overall, the M2 MacBook Air 13 is an excellent option if you want a budget Apple MacBook, especially since the new M3 MacBooks are out, which pushes down the prices a bit. You could also potentially go for the , and our M2 MacBook Air vs. M1 MacBook Air comparison goes into more detail. Otherwise, the discount from Best Buy that brings the M2 MacBook Air down to $1,099 is the perfect option, or you could check out some of these other Apple deals as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Buy still has the MacBook Air M1 at its Black Friday price
apple m1 macbook air amazon prime day open on a desk with plants in the background

Proving that Apple deals don’t need to be excessively expensive, Best Buy has continued its Black Friday price for the stylish and practical MacBook Air M1. Usually priced at $1,000, it’s down to $800 right now so you save $200. MacBook deals rarely hang around for long so we’re pleased to see this one continuing past Black Friday. However, if you’re tempted by it, it’s a smart move to hit the buy button now as it’s likely to end soon. Here’s what else you may wish to know about it.

Why you should buy the MacBook Air M1
The MacBook Air M1 was described as “fast, fanless, and absolutely fantastic” when we reviewed it back in 2020. It might be three years old now but it’s still one of the best MacBooks around, especially at this price.

Read more
Need a new laptop? Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is $400 off right now
The Surface Laptop 5 on a table in front of a window.

If you’ve been waiting for great laptop deals on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 range, you’re in luck. Best Buy currently has $400 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 so you can buy it for $900 instead of $1,300. A great option for students who want to look stylish or anyone who wants a laptop a little different from the rest, here’s a deeper look at what to expect before you buy it.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a pretty sleek option even if Microsoft has yet to break the best laptop brands world. It has an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor paired up with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are all the essentials you could need from this kind of laptop.

Read more
Don’t miss these deals on the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro
A model poses with a Meta Quest Pro over a colorful background.

Meta isn’t just the parent company of Facebook, it’s also become a pioneer in the new wave of virtual reality. It has a lineup of virtual reality headsets to shop, and a couple of them are seeing deals today. Both the Meta Quest 2 and the Meta Quest Pro have their price dropped at Best Buy, with the more affordable Quest 2 seeing a sale price of $250 and the high-end Quest Pro discounted to $924. Best Buy is including free shipping with a purchase of either VR headset.
Meta Quest 2 VR headset — $250, was $300

The Meta Quest 2 isn’t the newest Meta Quest on the market, but it holds up really well when it comes to offering an immersive virtual experience. It has a super fast process and a high resolution display, both of which manage to handle the strains of virtual reality processing. The experience remains seamless and smooth even with more current software. If you want something brand new, the Meta Quest 3 is on the market, but both the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2 offer total immersion with 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback that makes virtual worlds feel real. With the Meta Quest 2 you can explore more than 250 software titles across categories like gaming, fitness, socials and entertainment.

Read more