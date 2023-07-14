The 256GB version of the M1-powered Apple MacBook Air 2020 was on sale for its lowest-ever price of $750 for Amazon’s Prime Day, but if you missed the shopping event, don’t worry because the discount is still available. You can still take advantage of the $250 discount on the laptop’s original price of $1,000, but because it’s a holdover from the MacBook deals of Prime Day, we’re pretty sure that it won’t last long. If you want to get a MacBook for cheap, you’re going to want to push through with this transaction before it gets taken down.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air 2020

It has since been overshadowed by the M2-powered Apple MacBook Air 2022, but the Apple MacBook Air 2020 remains in our list of the best MacBooks as the lowest-price option if you want one of Apple’s laptops. It’s powered by Apple’s M1 chip, which is so power-efficient that this model of the MacBook Air can last up to 18 hours on a single charge, and it goes completely fanless. This also makes the laptop completely silent even when it’s handling heavy workloads, which you probably didn’t think would be such a big deal until you experience it first hand.

The Apple MacBook Air 2020 features a 13.3-inch Retina display that’s simply gorgeous, with vibrant colors and sharp details. The device itself is stylish but rock-solid, so you won’t be experiencing any twisting, bending, or flexing anywhere. The laptop comes with MacOS Big Sur out of the box, but you can upgrade it to the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its computers, MacOS Ventura.

The Apple MacBook Air 2020 isn’t the latest version of the laptop, but even so, it promises powerful performance that will help you complete even the most demanding tasks. The machine’s 256GB version is currently available from Amazon for its lowest-ever price of $750, following a $250 discount on its sticker price of $1,000. The offer, originally from Prime Day, is still online now, but we’re not sure for how long. If you don’t want to miss out on this bargain again, you need to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

