Looking for a MacBook for school? This MacBook Air is $249 off

Students who want to buy a new MacBook in preparation for the new school year should check out Amazon’s offer for the Apple MacBook Air M1. From its original price of $999, the laptop is down to $750, for savings of $249. MacBook deals don’t happen often, and when they do, stock is almost always quickly sold out, and we’re sure that the same thing will happen here. If you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to get one soon.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1

Despite the presence of the Apple MacBook Air M2, the Apple MacBook Air M1 remains in our list of the best MacBooks as the lowest-price option. It’s a lightweight MacBook, but it no longer sacrifices performance for portability because of Apple’s M1 chip. The processor enables fantastic performance that holds up to this day even with the launch of the more powerful M2 chips, and because the M1 chip is so power-efficient, the Apple MacBook Air M1 doesn’t require internal fans to keep it cool. This means that the device is completely silent when you’re using it, in addition to offering a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge.

The Apple MacBook Air M1 features a 13.3-inch Retina display that displays sharp text and vibrant colors, the Magic Keyboard with nicely sized keycaps and sufficient travel, and a rock-solid build quality that will help the machine last for a long time with proper care. The Apple MacBook Air M1 ships with MacOS Big Sur, but you can easily upgrade it to the latest version of the operating system, MacOS Ventura.

Go back to school with a new MacBook by taking advantage of Amazon’s $249 discount for the Apple MacBook Air M1. You’ll only have to pay $750 instead of $999, but if you want to get the laptop for this price, you need to act fast because we’re pretty sure that stock is already running low. Complete the transaction to secure your own Apple MacBook Air 2020 as soon as possible, because if you take too much time to think about it, you may miss this chance to get the machine at 31% off.

