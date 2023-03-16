 Skip to main content
There’s a big sale on M1 and M2 MacBooks happening right now

Amazon launched a sale that has slashed the prices of various MacBook models powered by Apple’s M1 and M2 chips, which have elevated the performance of the laptops to even greater heights. If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to buy a new MacBook, you won’t want to miss these offers. We’ve gathered some of the best MacBook deals that you can shop right now from Amazon, but you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of them because they may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

13-inch MacBook Air (M1, 256GB) — $800, was $999

Apple M1 MacBook Air open on a desk with plants in the background.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is already available, but the Apple MacBook Air M1 remains a worthwhile purchase as an entry-level MacBook with a 256GB SSD for storage. It still promises smooth performance from the M1 chip with an eight-core CPU and 8GB of RAM, and you’ll enjoy vivid colors and sharp details on the MacBook Air’s 13.3-inch Retina display. The machine packs a battery that can run up to 18 hours on a single charge, and because of the thermal efficiency created by the M1 chip, it doesn’t need fans for cooling, which means it doesn’t make any noise even when dealing with demanding tasks.

14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 512GB) — $1899, was $1999

A person sitting in a vehicle using a MacBook Pro on their lap.

The Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro will be able to keep up with heavy workloads with its 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, plus 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The laptop also features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with Extreme Dynamic Range, up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, and an all-aluminum unibody that promises exceptional durability. The Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro also has no shortage of ports — it’s got a MagSafe charging port, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack — and it’s protected by Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint recognition system.

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 512GB SSD) — $2299, was $2499

A person sitting at a desk using a MacBook Pro on their lap.

This version of the Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro comes with a larger 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, which is important when you’re working on projects that require a lot of screen real estate. However, it also bumps up performance with a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU accompanying the M2 Pro chip and 16GB of RAM, which will be helpful when you’ll be regularly dealing with graphics and videos. Battery life is also longer at up to 22 hours, but mostly everything else remains the same as the 14.2-inch model, including the lineup of ports and Touch ID.

14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Max, 1TB SSD) — $2899, was $3099

The MacBook Pro on a wooden table.

Apple’s M2 Max chip appears in the Apple MacBook Pro M2 Max, which also comes with a 12-core CPU and 30-core GPU, plus 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. With that kind of performance, demanding tasks such as editing videos on its 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display will be a breeze. It’s got a battery life of up to 18 hours, and the same ports and Touch ID as the M2 Pro-powered models.

16-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Max, 1TB SSD)  — $3299, was $3499

A MacBook Pro M2 sits on a wooden table with a nice bokeh background.

For the best performance that you can get from a MacBook, go for this version of the Apple MacBook Pro M2 Max with a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 12-core CPU, and 38-core GPU. The laptop also packs 32GB of RAM and a 1TB of storage, plus a battery that can last up to 22 hours before it needs recharging. It’s got the same ports and Touch ID as well. If you’re looking for the most powerful MacBook in Apple’s lineup, this is it.

