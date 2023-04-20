 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This deal saves you $529 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro)

Jennifer Allen
By
The MacBook Pro open on a wooden table.

Over at Woot, you can buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip at a fantastic discount. It’s down to $1,470 instead of $1,999 but there’s a catch. While you’ll be saving $529 on such a great laptop, you do miss out on a full Apple warranty. This is a new open-box product that means you get the standard 90-day Woot warranty rather than a full year with Apple. It’s also not certain that you can purchase Apple Care+ to protect the product. Still tempted? We don’t blame you when this kind of price cut is involved, easily making it one of the best MacBook deals around. Let’s break down what you need to know so you can make an informed decision.

Why you should buy the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro

One of the best MacBooks you can buy, even with the introduction of M2 MacBook models, the MacBook Pro M1 is a great system. You get an 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU with the M1 Pro model meaning performance will be exceptional. Particularly when it comes to video editing or anything image-related, this system is great.

That’s partly helped by its stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. It offers 1,000 nits of sustained brightness with 1,600 nits at its peak. It also has a great resolution of 3024 x 1964 with 254ppi so everything looks gorgeously sharp and crisp. Besides the great processor and display, there’s also 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. A 1080p FaceTime HD webcam is good for video calls while there’s a stylish backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID support for security as well. Combined, this is easily one of the best laptops.

Related

Returning to the earlier issue though, this 14-inch MacBook Pro deal doesn’t include a full one-year warranty with Apple. Because it’s an open-box product, you get a 90-day Woot warranty instead. In theory, if the laptop hasn’t been switched on, it could still be eligible for Apple Care+ but we wouldn’t depend on it. Such eligibility will be dependent on when the laptop was sold, as well as if it has been switched on in any way. Still, being able to add Apple Care+ could be a nice bonus depending on if you’re one of the lucky ones. Again though, buy this MacBook Pro assuming you have a 90-day warranty with Woot.

Providing you’re fine with that, being able to buy a high-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro for $1,470 is an incredible deal. You save $529 off the regular price and as we all know, MacBooks really don’t see deep discounts. If you’re willing to forego the full warranty, buy it now before it sells out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

MacBook Air M1 and M2 just got unprecedented price cuts
MacBook Air with Safari open and showing colored Compact Tabs.

Amazon has some awesome MacBook deals today. The Apple MacBook Air M1 and M2 models both have discounts in the triple digits. These are subject to change at any moment, so if you're in the market for a MacBook, snatch one of these deals up as soon as possible.
Apple MacBook Air M1 -- $899, was $999

Back at launch, we described the Apple MacBook Air M1 as absolutely fantastic and we stand by that. While it may not have the latest processor anymore, its performance is still exceptional. Its M1 chip offers an 8-core CPU that provides you with 3.5 times faster performance than the previous model. Despite such power, it still achieves an all-day battery life of up to 18 hours. A gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display ensures everything looks super sharp while 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage helps with multitasking and all your productivity needs. It's a gorgeous-looking laptop too thanks to being so sleek with a fanless design that means it's silent yet still runs cooler than you'd think. It continues to be one of the best MacBooks around thanks to its potency.

Read more
14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is at its lowest-ever price
The 14-inch MacBook Pro on a window sill.

As far as the best Apple deals go, or even many of the best Apple MacBook deals, the discounts are usually offered on older models. You rarely have the opportunity to save big on the latest releases, but thanks to this next deal from Amazon the exact opposite is true. Right now, they're offering the Apple MacBook Pro 2023 with an M2 Pro chip, and 14.2-inch Liquid Retina display for $1,850, which is $150 off the regular price, normally $2,000. That's a great deal, and it's available for both the Space Gray and the Silver models. Check it out below, or keep reading for more on Apple's latest and most powerful MacBook yet.

With a regular place on Digital Trends' list of the best MacBooks in 2023, the Apple 2023 MacBook Pro laptop features the M2 Pro chip -- a powerhouse of performance and innovation. With its 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, this laptop delivers reliable speed and efficiency for all your computing needs and creative efforts. The stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display boasts a resolution of 3024 x 1964 pixels and a brightness rating of up to 1000 nits, providing a vivid and immersive viewing experience. Whether you're streaming movies, editing photos, or creating 3D animations, the MacBook Pro's display will bring your work to life with incredible detail and color accuracy.

Read more
Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 laptop is $300 off
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is one of the more attractive laptop deals around at the moment with $300 off. It's usually priced at $1,900 but the stylish 2-in-1 laptop with a gorgeous display is currently down to $1,600 making it a more appealing proposition than before. If you want a stylish yet practical laptop, this is sure to tempt you. Let's take a quick look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro
Potentially more attractive looking than the other best 2-in-1 laptops, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is perfect if you want to make an impression wherever you go. It looks great with its thin and lightweight design that oozes class. More gorgeous of all is its 16-inch 3K AMOLED touchscreen. OLED makes everything look better so if you want one of the best laptops for streaming, this is almost certainly it. With a superwide 16:10 aspect ratio, it's the largest ever for a Galaxy laptop and all the richer for it. As you'd expect from a 2-in-1 laptop, you can easily fold it back on a 360-degree hinge and use it as a tablet or adjust it to presentation mode. The laptop even comes with an S Pen stylus for sketching out designs more accurately than your finger can provide.

Read more