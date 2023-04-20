This deal saves you $529 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro)

Over at Woot, you can buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip at a fantastic discount. It’s down to $1,470 instead of $1,999 but there’s a catch. While you’ll be saving $529 on such a great laptop, you do miss out on a full Apple warranty. This is a new open-box product that means you get the standard 90-day Woot warranty rather than a full year with Apple. It’s also not certain that you can purchase Apple Care+ to protect the product. Still tempted? We don’t blame you when this kind of price cut is involved, easily making it one of the best MacBook deals around. Let’s break down what you need to know so you can make an informed decision.

Why you should buy the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro

One of the best MacBooks you can buy, even with the introduction of M2 MacBook models, the MacBook Pro M1 is a great system. You get an 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU with the M1 Pro model meaning performance will be exceptional. Particularly when it comes to video editing or anything image-related, this system is great.

That’s partly helped by its stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. It offers 1,000 nits of sustained brightness with 1,600 nits at its peak. It also has a great resolution of 3024 x 1964 with 254ppi so everything looks gorgeously sharp and crisp. Besides the great processor and display, there’s also 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. A 1080p FaceTime HD webcam is good for video calls while there’s a stylish backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID support for security as well. Combined, this is easily one of the best laptops.

Returning to the earlier issue though, this 14-inch MacBook Pro deal doesn’t include a full one-year warranty with Apple. Because it’s an open-box product, you get a 90-day Woot warranty instead. In theory, if the laptop hasn’t been switched on, it could still be eligible for Apple Care+ but we wouldn’t depend on it. Such eligibility will be dependent on when the laptop was sold, as well as if it has been switched on in any way. Still, being able to add Apple Care+ could be a nice bonus depending on if you’re one of the lucky ones. Again though, buy this MacBook Pro assuming you have a 90-day warranty with Woot.

Providing you’re fine with that, being able to buy a high-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro for $1,470 is an incredible deal. You save $529 off the regular price and as we all know, MacBooks really don’t see deep discounts. If you’re willing to forego the full warranty, buy it now before it sells out.

Editors' Recommendations