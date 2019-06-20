Digital Trends
Computing

Apple has a plan to save Mac gaming, but it’s not the one you want

Alex Blake
By
How to play Fortnite on Mac
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Games have never really found a home on Mac — for good reason. Apple has hardly made an effort, instead relying on Boot Camp to keep the prospect of gaming on a Mac alive.

With the advent of MacOS Catalina, it looks like there’s only more turbulence on the way for Mac gamers. And though Apple might have a plan to fix the situation with Apple Arcade, it’s not the solution most gamers will be satisfied with.

Say goodbye to 32-bit games

Macbook Air (2018) Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

When games come to the Mac, they’re often late, and the selection is limited. Mac gamers often rely on third-party companies creating ports — Mac-compatible versions of games — rather than the original companies directly making games for Mac, at least for top-tier AAA games. The time it takes to convert PC game code into code that will work on a Mac explains the delay in games coming to Apple’s platform — if they ever arrive at all.

Apple’s latest operating system, due out this fall, will not support 32-bit apps. That might not sound like a big deal on the surface, but a lot of Mac games are 32-bit, and simply converting them over to 64-bit is no easy feat. At least two Mac games companies have already said this is going to impact the games they sell.

Feral Interactive is one such company, responsible for ports such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The company told us it’s looking to update its 32-bit games on a “case-by-case basis.” “The amount of work is significant,” a company representative told us, “and not all games will be updated.” Feral Interactive told us it didn’t have any more information to divulge, so whether or not players who have bought 32-bit apps will get an upgrade to the 64-bit version is unknown at this time. If some don’t get updated by the time MacOS Catalina drops, these games will disappear altogether.

Aspyr was another company that announced it would withdraw from sale all of its 32-bit apps. Unlike Feral, Aspyr did announce that it would work to convert its entire library of games over to 64-bit before September (roughly when MacOS Catalina is expected to be released). More than that, the company also confirmed to us that anyone who has bought a 32-bit game from the company will get a free upgrade once the 64-bit version has been released, with an Aspyr representative telling us “[the] 64-bit updates will roll out just as a normal patch would.”

The situation both Aspyr and Feral Interactive find themselves in illustrates the perilous state of Mac gaming in 2019. Restricted access to big-name games and high-end graphics cards means Mac gamers are often left out in the cold, with some resorting to virtual machines running Windows just to get their gaming fix.

Apple Arcade is on the horizon

apple video streaming service show time event news arcade 2019

Despite this bleak outlook, Apple has definitely not given up on bringing games to Mac. The last few years have seen the company pivot towards services in a major way, and Apple Arcade is one of its latest bright ideas.

Apple Arcade is, in a nutshell, a games subscription service. When it launches this fall, you’ll be able to pay a set fee every month to get access to over 100 games, which you can play as much or as little as you like. You’ll be able to access them on any of your Apple devices, and there will be no ads or in-app purchases. There’s offline play and family sharing for up to six people, all wrapped up in Apple’s well-regarded privacy safeguards.

While the price has not yet been announced, a monthly fee of $10, in line with Apple Music, would not surprise us. On the face of it, a price like that for over 100 games that you can play on any device sounds like a pretty sweet deal – with individual games on Windows often costing upwards of $60 a pop, $10 a month for over 100 games feels like a steal. But there’s a catch, meaning it isn’t quite enough to trump Windows gamers just yet.

Apple has signed up plenty of well-known developers to Apple Arcade, such as Sim City creator Will Wright and Final Fantasy mastermind Hironobu Sakaguchi. The games on offer look enjoyable, with Sonic, Lego, and Beyond a Steel Sky among them. But the service is lacking one thing: True blockbuster games.

The name of the game

macos mojave hands on review app store

Of course, it could just be that Apple is saving the biggest game announcements for later, but you would expect it to unveil at least one major AAA game by now if it had secured one in order to build hype. Unless there’s a big surprise on the way, you won’t see games like Assassin’s Creed or Call of Duty coming to Apple Arcade.

In a way, that’s not too surprising. For one thing, major games studios may be reluctant to work with a company that has never truly embraced gaming. There’s a reason for Apple’s ambivalence towards blockbuster games, though. It has its eyes on a different prize.

According to Apple, iOS developers have earned $120 billion from the App Store since it launched in 2008. At the time of writing, seven of the App Store’s ten highest-grossing apps were games, so you can just imagine how much money games have generated on Apple’s mobile devices over the past decade.

Yet the closest you’ll come to a ‘blockbuster’ title on iOS is Fortnite’s mobile edition. Most games on Apple’s handheld devices are fairly casual compared to the AAA fare on Windows, and it’s that segment of the gaming world that Apple is likely targeting with Apple Arcade.

This makes a lot of sense. Graphics cards are not really Apple’s focus when it comes to Macs (yes, you can hook up an external graphics card now, but that’s a very expensive solution), so it’s understandable that Apple is looking elsewhere in the gaming world. Apple has built its iOS platform into a haven for casual gamers; the next step is replicating that on Mac. Put simply, Apple wants to dominate the living room, not the RGB-lit, curtains-drawn, pizza-box-littered games room.

So, there are reasons to be optimistic if you’re a Mac gamer — Apple Arcade looks like a genuinely attractive proposition, and if it can convince developers there’s a thriving games community on Mac then there’s hope in the future. But if you’re looking to play the latest AAA games on MacOS Catalina, it’s going to get worse before it gets any better.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best smartphones for 2019
adobe lightroom on apple mac app store mas discover lr copy2
Apple

Good news for Mac photographers — Lightroom now available from Mac App Store

Getting your hands on a copy of Adobe Lightroom CC just got a bit simpler for Mac users. The popular photo-editing app launched on the Mac App Store today, allowing photo editors to skip ordering from Adobe and go right to the App Store.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

In 2019, laptops are better than ever. Here are the best of the best

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. Our picks for the best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while they're at it.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
apple store logo
Deals

Apple drops price cuts on refurbished MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones

Apple's online storefront has some decent discounts if you know where to look. Assuming you're okay with buying refurbished, Apple has some pretty solid savings on iPads, MacBooks, Mac Minis, iPhones, Apple Watches, and more.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
this work around turns your ipad into a display mac mini
Computing

Apple's Mac Mini and MacBook Air are both great, but which is better?

Torn between the portability of a laptop and the power of a desktop? You aren't the only one. Apple offers great examples of both, with great unique and shared features for each. If we pit the Mac Mini vs. MacBook Air, which do you think…
Posted By Jon Martindale
episode 154 facebook project libra particpants 1200x675
Computing

What is Libra? Here’s what you need to know about Facebook’s new cryptocurrency

Facebook released a white paper announcing its new cryptocurrency, Libra, which it intends as a way to enable more people around the world to process online payments. Here's how the new blockchain technology works.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for June 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
YouTube Photo
Computing

YouTube’s new HD music videos let you relive your youth in vivid detail

Relive your youth in vivid detail with YouTube's new HD music videos. The video sharing website will be converting your favorite, decades-old music videos from SD to HD and the first hundred of them are available to watch right now.
Posted By Anita George
intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure feat
Computing

Ice Lake benchmarks show Intel isn’t done firing back at AMD

A leaked benchmark shows Intel's upcoming 10th-generation Ice Lake mobile chip outperforms AMD's Ryzen 5 3500U. These test metrics follow less than a month after Intel and AMD traded dueling keynotes touting their next lines of CPUs.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
Dell G5 15
Deals

Dell drops big discounts on Inspiron 7000 and G5 gaming laptops for grads

Dell has been dropping deals on laptops all summer, and now in time for graduation day, you can score a Dell Inspiron 7000 15 laptop or a G5 15 gaming laptop at deeply discounted prices of just $830 and $900, respectively.
Posted By William Hank
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Leaked date and sale predictions

Amazon Prime Day 2019 isn't here yet, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
microsoft teams up with kano to create a diy windows 10 pc for kids
Computing

Microsoft teams up with Kano to create a DIY Windows 10 PC for kids

Microsoft and Kano have unveiled a build-it-yourself Windows 10 PC aimed at making computing fun for kids. The Kano PC features an 11.6-inch touchscreen and attachable keyboard, and comes bundled with a range of software.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin Monitor S2719DC
Computing

These monitors will brighten up your game room or office, no matter your budget

Whether you want a monitor with a 4K resolution, HDR support, high refresh-rate for gaming, or just a great all-rounder at a good price, we've got something for you. These are the best monitors you can buy right now.
Posted By Jon Martindale
oled laptops have returned but are they worth it gaming laptop
Computing

OLED laptops have returned, but read this before buying one

OLED laptops have returned, but they are only available in certain laptops such as the new Alienware m15. I took it for a spin to see if OLED screens make a big enough difference to be worth the cost.
Posted By Luke Larsen
amazon renewed sells apple macbook air 11 6 inch display under 50 featured
Deals

Amazon discounts Apple MacBook Air 11.6-inch display renewed for less than $500

Are you looking for a new MacBook Air? Amazon Renewed is offering a renewed MacBook Air 11.6-inch display laptop at a great price - under $500. Here's everything you need to know about the deal for the MacBook Air happening on Amazon…
Posted By Karen Tumbokon